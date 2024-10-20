Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back on Sunday up to 5/2

Wolves won this exact fixture 2-1 last season but Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with the Old Gold, scoring 25 goals in the process. More importantly, Gary O'Neill's side have taken one point from their seven league matches this season and are bottom of the table. They have lost all three of their home games in the competition this term.

By contrast, City are unbeaten in 30 Premier League games (W24 D6), the joint-longest run in their league

history. Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in four Premier League appearances against Wolves, averaging a goal once every 40 minutes against them. Just one of these eight strikes has come at Molineux but, with 10 league goals already in 2024/25, the Norwegian must be factored in to our Bet Builder.

Wolves have managed to score in all of their league matches so far. THey registered three last time out at Brentford and only lost 2-1 to Liverpool here. City haven't kept a clean sheet since the opening round. Back both teams to score.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, BTTS 'Yes', Haaland to score & Over 3.5 goals SBK 5/2

Five of the last six Premier League fixtures between leaders Liverpool and third placed Chelsea have ended level, with the Reds claiming one win. They have lost just two of their last 19 against the Blues (W7D10).

Mind you, Chelsea are in excellent form, especially on the road, and are one of two sides with a 100% away win rate in the Premier League this season (3/3). The other is Liverpool whose sole defeat was a shock loss to Nottingham Forest (The Tricky Trees held Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last time out).

Following that defeat to Forest, Liverpool have since won three in a row in the league and six in all competitions. Arne Slot's team have conceded the fewest goals (2), kept the most clean sheets (5), and have the lowest expected goals against figure (5.2) of any side in the Premier League this season. It is difficult to bet against them.

Mo Salah is the go to Liverpool player for a goalscorer bet. However, the Egyptian has only four goals in 13 Premier League games against former side Chelsea. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota (22). The Portuguese forward has 11 goal involvements in his last 12 league starts (7 goals, 4 assists), and five in his last six at Anfield (4 goals, 1 assist). We will back him to score or assist.