Bet Builder Tips: Forest to make fools of Man U and two more for Tuesday

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno can outwit his compatriot at the City Ground on Tuesday

The Premier League returns with a midweek round so get a Bet Builder for all three of Tuesday's matches based on the Opta stats...

  • Arsenal to edge tight London derby

  • BTTS and Bowen backed at Molineux

  • Nuno's men to make April fools of Man Utd

Listen to Football...Only Bettor midweek Premier League preview

Arsenal v Fulham, 19:45 - Back Gunners and unders

Fulham are unbeaten in their last three league games against Arsenal (W1 D2) and the reverse fixture ended 1-1 at Craven Cottage. However, Marco Silva's side have not made a habit of drawing recently, winning five and losing three of their last eight. 

Arsenal have restricted their opponents to less than 0.50 xG in 11 of their 29 Premier League games this
season - at least three more times than any other side has managed - so chances could be thin on the ground for the Cottagers.

Since their 5-1 hammering of Man City, Arsenal's subsequent six league matches have alll gone under 2.5 goals. With Mikel Arteta's men likely to dictate the terms at the Emirates, that's an outcome we will back here, along with the home win. 

Recommended Bet

Back Arsenal and Under 2.5 goals

SBK7/4

Wolves v West Ham, 19:45 - Back BTTS in scrappy contest

Wolves' Premier League games this season have seen 98 goals (40 for, 58 against), the joint-most of any
club (with Tottenham Hotspur) and four of their last five matches have seen both teams score. West Ham aren't exactly thrilling to watch under Graham Potter, with no top flight side averaging fewer shots per game since the ex-Chelsea took over in January. 

It is difficult to trust either side, with West Ham failing to win their last two in the league and Wolves, who beat Southampton last time out, only winning consecutive league matches twice this season. Jarrod Bowen got the assist for Tomas Soucek's goal in the Hammers' 1-1 draw at Everton a fortnight ago and we think the England man can have an impact again.

Back BTTS, Under 3.5 goals and Bowen to score or assist @ []

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd, 20:00 - Nuno to outclass Amorim

Two Portuguese managers go head to head, one who has arguably impressed as much as any other top flight boss in Europe this season, another who looks out of his depth in the Premier League. Not so long ago you would have said the former applied to Ruben Amorim and the latter to Nuno Espirito Santo but now it is the other way around, with Nuno's Forest flying and Amorim's United stuttering at best. 

Forest won this exact fixture 2-1 last season and beat United 3-2 at Old Trafford in December, so a one goal winning margin is something to consider for the hosts. It could be lower on goals, however, with Forest's last two in the league here finishing 1-0 against Manchester City and 0-0 when Arsenal were the visitors. 

Forest are unbeaten in their last eight home league games, winning six of them (D2). United, meanwhile, were 3-0 winners at Leicester last time out but are yet to win back to back games this season, and we think Forest will be too strong for them.

Recommended Bet

Back Nottm Forest and Under 3.5 goals

SBK7/4

