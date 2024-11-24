Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back at 10/1 and 13/2 on Sunday

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Watch here!

Betfair are giving football punters a free acca or Bet Builder this weekend and, if you haven't used yours yet, check out the following tips for Sunday's matches to see if you think they are worth backing.

Both Bet Buiders are based on Opta facts, so let's see if we can deliver a couple of winners as two north west football giants head to the south coast and East Anglia.

The Premier League's bottom club host the leaders and the head to head stats don't make good reading for Southampton either: they have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L10), although that did at clear come at home - a 1-0 victory in January 2021.

Liverpool have won nine of their 11 Premier League games under new head coach Arne Slot (D1 L1), while Saints have lost nine in the league, drawn one and won one this term. They are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, so a Liverpool win to nil is worth backing.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 67% of Liverpool's Premier League goals this season (14/21

- 8 goals, 6 assists), the highest ratio by a player for any side in the division in 2024-25. Those are devastating numbers so we will back the Egyptian to score and back him to assist on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, BTTS 'No', Salah to score & Salah assist SBK 9/1

Erik ten Hag lost his first Premier League match in charge of Manchester United, as did Louis van Gaal, so it is by no means a given that Ruben Amorim will start with a win when the Red Devils go to Ipswich. This is the first time Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna, who was a coach at United for several seasons, will face his old club and it will be interesting to see if can draw on his knowledge of his team's opponents to get a result. This is a contest between two of Europe's most promising young coaches.

Ipswich got their first win of the season last time out at Tottenham. The hosts' record at Portman Road reads D3 L2, making them the only side in the division without a home win. They are 4/15.00 to get it on Sunday and that holds some appeal.

On the other hand, United are adept at facing promoted sides, winning 17 of their last 19 Premier League games against such teams. On the road, they have won their last nine league games at promoted sides. Still, the Reds look too skinny at 6/101.60. Will Amorim try to implement a new system and see the United players struggle to adapt? It is a possibilty and backing the draw, or Ipswich and Draw so you cover two potential match outcomes, is attractive.

We are backing goals for both teams and, with Liam Delap scoring six of Ipswich's 12 in the league this season, are backing him to strike.