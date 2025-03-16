Premier League Tips: Three to back including 12/1 Arsenal v Chelsea Bet Builder

Nwaneri backed in Arsenal v Chelsea Bet Builer at 12/1 13.00

Jimenez first goalscorer tip when Spurs go to the Cottage

Back more Ruud misery as Man U and Leicester slug it out

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea, a run that includes the Gunners winning 5-0 in this exact fixture last season. On top of this, the Blues away form is poor, with no win in their last six (L4 D2), including defeats in their last three away matches. The reverse fixture ended 1-1 and, with both arriving after midweek matches, it may be worth backing unders.

If he plays, this will be Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri's last appearance before turning 18. No player under

the age of 18 has ever scored in a Premier League London derby but the Gunners man is having a brilliant breakthrough season and we fancy backing him to get his big birthday celebrations underway with a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal, Nwaneri to score and Under 2.5 goals SBK 12/1

Tottenham have won both of their last two away games in the Premier League but, coming here after a Thursday night fixture, and having been beaten here last season and drawn 1-1 with Fulham earlier this term, that run could be set to end. That said, Fulham are not reliable, losing four and winning four of their last eight.

Spurs league matches this season have produced 96 goals - more than any other team - and the hosts are no slouches in front of goal either. All 10 of Raúl Jiménez's Premier League goals this season have either put Fulham ahead (7) or drawn them level (3) in the match and, against a Spurs team that went behind last weekend, we will back the mexican to be the first goalscorer.

Recommended Bet Back Jimenez to score first and BTTS SBK 6/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy was incensed by Manchester United's late winning goal when his Leicester side went to Old Trafford in the FA Cup. The Red Devils also beat them in the EFL Cup and the league, when Van Nistelrooy was in temporary charge of United. Could the Foxes get their revenge here in this league clash?

United are unpredictable and often poor but, in Leicester, they have a reliably bad opponent. The east Midlanders have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League games (W1), including their last five without scoring

a single goal.

Leicester have had fewer shots (251) and shots on target (85) than any other side in the Premier League

this season. United's average of 13 shots per game this season is their second lowest on record (since 1997-98) in a single campaign. This won't be pretty and Thursday football is a factor again after United's big match against Real Sociedad. But we will back the away side to edge it.