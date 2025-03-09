Premier League Tips: Three to back including Arsenal to beat Man Utd at 13/2

Watch Football Only Bettor - the latest episode

Tottenham have won six of their seven Premier League home games against Bournemouth but the Cherries were victorious in the reverse fixture in December. With Spurs losing seven times at home this term - their joint-most in a 38-match campaign - this could be Bournemouth's best opportunity to do the double over them.

But Bournemouth have lost three of their last four Premier League games (W1) and are in danger of suffering a serious drop off in form at exactly the wrong moment in the season. Spurs have won three of their last four in the league, losing 1-0 to Man City last time out, so we will back the hosts at odds-against.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been synonmous with goals this season, with only Brentford's base seeing more, but Spurs are averaging 0.8 goals across their four home games in 2025, compared to 2.5 in their first 10 of the season. With Andoni Iraola's men mustering just two goals in their last three league fixtures unders is an appealing option.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham and U2.5 goals SBK 15/2

Chelsea are not yet back to the heights they hit earlier in the season but at Stamford Bridge they are a force again, winning their last three by an aggregate score of 9-2, and they should have too much for Leicester.

The Foxes are in serious trouble and have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League games. They have lost four in a row to nil while conceding at least twice, since beating Spurs 2-1 in January. Leicester have the lowest expected goals total of any side in the Premier League this season.

For all of these reasons, it is worth backing Chelsea to win comfortably on the handicap. Cole Palmer hasn't scored or assisted in any of his last six Premier League games, his longest drought since joining Chelsea last season. However, Palmer has been involved in 11 goals in just nine games against promoted teams for the Blues (7 goals, 4 assists). His drought won't last forever and we reckon he might end it on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea -2 and Palmer to score SBK 2/1

Manchester United contained Arsenal in their FA Cup tie at the Emirates in January before beating the Gunners on penalties. But the gulf between the sides is as vast as their respective league positions (second and 14th) indicates and United's struggle at home are well-documented. Last weekend, Fulham outplayed them before knocking them out of the Cup on penalties at Old Trafford.

Arsenal come here buoyed by an extraordinary 7-1 win away to PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League. That was on Tuesday while United were in Europa League action on Thursday, so the visitors have two days' extra rest. They have, however, failed to win their last two in the league and need three points here. Mikel Arteta's men won the reverse fixture 2-0 and triumphed in this one 1-0 last term.

Since Ruben Amorim took charge of United, only Leicester City (13) have conceded the opening goal in more different Premier League games than the Red Devils (12).