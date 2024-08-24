Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Three to back on Sunday up to 11/1

Chelsea to come unstuck at Wolves at 11/1 12.00

Cherries to deny Howe victory again

Salah to strike as Reds sweep aside Bees

Both of these teams lost their opening fixtures 2-0 to title contenders - Wolves away to Arsenal and Chelsea at home to Manchester City. Further back, Wolves have won their last three Premier League games against Chelsea while the Blues are winless in four away league games at Molineux (D1 L3).

Could Enzo Maresca be about to end Chelsea's poor run against the Old Gold? The visitors are 8/111.73 to win the match but there was little evidence that they would be more consistent this season than last. Add to that another chaotic transfer window, with Maresca this week having to defend his decision to effectively send Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell into exile, and it doesn't exactly inspire confidene.

In short, we fancy Wolves who completed the league double over Chelsea last season, 2-1 at home and 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. They will have had eight days to prepare for this match, compared to Chelsea's three, as Maresca's men were in Europa Conference League action on Thursday.

Enzo Fernandez, who was controversially made Chelsea's new captain, looked keen to lead by example against City, with three shots so we will throw in a shots bet on the Argentinian.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves, Under 2.5 goals & Fernandez 1+ shots SBK 12/1

Bournemouth took four points from their matches against their former-boss Eddie Howe last season, beating the Magpies 2-0 here and claiming a 2-2 draw at St James' Park. Howe has never beaten Bournemouth in four attempts.

Last weekend, Howe's men won 1-0 at home to Southampton while the Cherries drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest. Interestingly, Bournemouth have won none of their last eight Premier League games in August (D3 L5) and started slowly last season.

They can take a while to getting going in matches too, with19 of Bournemouth's last 25 Premier League goals have been netted in the second half. A chunky 65.5% of the goals they've netted under Andoni Iraola came after the break (36/55).

Draw

Recommended Bet Back the Draw and back 'No' in Both Teams To Score in First-Half SBK 7/2

As Arne Slot takes charge of Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time, he will be reassured to know that the Reds have lost just two of their last 61 home games (W46 D13) in this competition.

Visitors Brentford have won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Sunday's opponents (D1 L4). At least one team has scored 3+ goals in five of those six games, with Liverpool winning 3-0 against the Bees here last season and 4-1 in west London.

Slot's side got off to a winning start at Ipswich last weekend while Thomas Frank's men began with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace - the Bees' fourth win in their last seven league games. In their 2-0 win at Portman Road, Liverpool had 50 touches in the opposition box against Ipswich, the most in a manager's first ever game in charge in the Premier League that Opta has on record since 2008-09. At home, Slot's Reds should play even more on the front foot.

Mo Salah looked as though he was back to his best last weekend, scoring and assisting against Ipswich, so we will back him to be involved in more goals on Sunday.