Premier League 2021/22 Fixtures: Favourites City start at Spurs

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Harry Kane playing for Tottenham
Will Harry Kane be playing for Spurs or Man City on the opening day?

Premier League 2021/22 favourites Manchester City will go to Spurs for their first match of the season while promoted Brentford kick off with a London derby. Max Liu has the details...

"Champions League winners Chelsea are City's nearest rivals in the title race betting at 6.25/1. Thomas Tuchel's men open their campaign at home to Crystal Palace."

Title favourites Manchester City will travel to Tottenham for their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season and that raises a tantalising prospect for Spurs striker and City transfer target Harry Kane.

The England captain is top of Pep Guardiola's summer shopping list and 11/8 to join City in the current transfer window.

Will he line-up for the Blues - who are 1.845/6 to retain their title next season - in north London?

If Kane does make the move this summer then Guardiola could spare the player the experience of returning at a point when his emotions would probably still be raw. And let's not get ahead of ourselves as Kane is 10/11 to stay with Spurs this summer.

He has three years remaining on his contract and, with Spurs likely to unveil Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach imminently, chairman Daniel Levy is keen to keep his prize asset.

There should be a fiery contest at Old Trafford in gameweek one as Manchester United host Leeds.

Thomas-Frank-Brentford-1280.jpg

Brentford will play their first Premier League match at home to Arsenal, while fellow-promoted club Norwich will host Liverpool. Watford will entertain Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Champions League winners Chelsea are City's nearest rivals in the title race betting at 6.25/1. Thomas Tuchel's men open their campaign at home to Crystal Palace, who are still looking for a new manager to replace Roy Hodgson. Steve Cooper and Eddie Howe head the betting, after talks with Nuno Espirito Santo ended at a late stage.

Premier League gameweek one in full

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

