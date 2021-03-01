PFA Player of the Year Odds: Is favourite Bruno Fernandes overrated?

They have won 20 matches in a row, they are 1.011/100 on the Exchange to win the Premier League title and, according to a recent episode of the Football...Only Bettor podcast, their defensive performance is "ridiculous".

And yet, according to the markets on the Sportsbook and the Exchange, Manchester City do not have a player who deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Instead, the even-odds favourite Bruno Fernandes plies his trade across town for the team that sits 12 points adrift of City in the table.

Make no mistake, Fernandes has been a revelation for Manchester United, just as he was last term, scoring 15 goals in the league - second only to Mo Salah in the Golden Boot race - and has 10 assists.

It's arguable that, without Fernandes, United wouldn't be in the top four. But runners-up is the best the Red Devils can hope for this season.

So does Fernandes really deserve to be so far ahead of the likes of City's Ilkay Gundogan 5/1, Ruben Dias 8/1 and Kevin de Bruyne 12/1 in the betting?

Winner needn't be a champion

First of all, it's a mistake to think the winner must play for the champions. Of course, players vote long before the end of the season when the champions are yet to be crowned, so that stands to reason. In 2020/21 a shortlist will be announced in April and the winner revealed at the end of the season in May.

But even in seasons where there has been a runaway league leader, the winner has often been found away from the champions' squad.

Last year, when Liverpool were cruising to the title, De Bruyne won player of the year. The previous season, when the race was tighter, it went to Virgil van Dijk his performances for runners-up Liverpool. Mo Salah won the year before that when the Reds finished fourth.

Still, the way that City have swept aside opponents from mid-December onwards will surely be in players' minds when they vote this year. At the moment, the sky's the limit for the Blues and Pep Guardiola's side are 8/1 to win an unprecedented quadruple.

8/1 Dias has transformed City

Dias, in particular, has had a transformative impact. City have conceded a mere 16 goals in the league and, while their attacking play hasn't hit quite the same heights as in previous title-winning campaigns, you could argue that it hasn't needed to.

The Portuguese centre-back has had a similar impact to Van Dijk in his first full season at Liverpool. That Dias has achieved this in his debut season in English football, at just 23, means he should be in with a serious chance of winning the award.

He's been more consistent than Fernandes who has a habit of going missing in big games. Only two defenders have won this century (the other was John Terry in '05) so it's true that the player of year award is biased towards attackers.

But at 8/1 Dias looks like value to add the English game's highest individual honour to the medals he'll be picking up between now and the end of the season.