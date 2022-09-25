</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Potter favourite to be next England boss</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/sunday-nations-league-tips-wales-may-not-get-poland-win-they-need-230922-629.html">Sunday Nations League Tips: Wales may not get Poland win they need</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-a-varian-day-for-a-rookie-sunday-double-250922-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back a Varian day for a rookie Sunday double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sunday-irish-racing-tips-back-mullins-pair-in-cesarewitch-240922-1111.html">Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Back Mullins pair in Cesarewitch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-wordsworth-is-class-act-among-six-sunday-rides-230922-368.html">Ryan Moore: Wordsworth is class act among six Sunday rides </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-fourth-t20-tips-runs-up-front-240922-194.html">Pakistan v England Fourth T20 Tips: Runs up front offer easy trade</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-third-t20-tips-keep-faith-with-yadav-240922-194.html">India v Australia Third T20 Tips: Keep faith with Yadav</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-27-and-28-kings-and-tallawahs-sweat-240922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games 26 & 27: Kings and Tallawahs sweat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/federers-last-ever-match-roger-and-rafa-favourites-for-friday-night-farewell-230922-204.html">Federer's Last Ever Match: Roger and Rafa favourites for Friday night farewell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-metz-tips-inconsistent-korda-too-short-against-streaky-sonego-230922-169.html">ATP Metz Tips: Inconsistent Korda too short against streaky Sonego</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/tennis-tips-why-roger-federers-retirement-is-opportunity-for-punters-220922-272.html">Tennis Tips: Why Roger Federer's retirement is an opportunity for punters</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-open-de-france-tips-rasmus-roars-to-the-front-in-paris-220922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hojgaard's lead trimmed to one </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-open-de-france-and-presidents-cup-200922-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Open de France and Presidents Cup</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/presidents-cup-2022-dave-tindalls-best-bets-for-quail-hollow-190922-719.html">Presidents Cup 2022: Dave Tindall's best bets for Quail Hollow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Kwarteng's mini-budget goes down like a lead balloon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/will-italy-leave-the-eu-italian-election-odds-italy-favourite-to-be-next-country-to-leave-eu-200922-204.html">Italian Election: Italy favourite to be next country to leave EU</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html">UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-tips-bradys-bucs-to-strugle-against-saints-140922-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Tips: Brady's Bucs to struggle against Saints</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-tips-rams-to-edge-bills-in-big-kick-off-080922-1063.html">NFL Week 1 Tips: Rams to edge Bills in big kick-off</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-anthony-joshua-gypsy-king-310-for-victory-as-all-british-showdown-moves-closer-130922-200.html">Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua: Gypsy King 3/10 for victory as all-British showdown moves closer</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-25">25 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United", "description": " Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra weighs in with his Man Utd thoughts on their season so far Ten Hag was 'fooled' by players before his big calls changed thin...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-25T17:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-25T14:39:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra Rooney Champions League.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra weighs in with his Man Utd thoughts on their season so far Ten Hag was 'fooled' by players before his big calls changed things for Man Utd Beating Liverpool at Old Trafford was the real turning point Cristiano Ronaldo dropping sent 'shockwaves' but you must respect Ten Hag's decision Read my 'best Manchester United moments' here, that helped define my career in Engand. Ten Hag's big calls changed things for Man United I'm always positive, when I talk about United I talk with my heart. The first two games were a nightmare, losing at home and away to Brentford. What I like about Ten Hag, and we have to give him a lot of credit, I think he has been fooled like other previous managers at the club. He got the players in pre-season, everyone looked sharp, everyone looked great so you feel that you come in and maybe he thought he could do better than the previous manager with the same players, but it wasn't the case and that's why I think after the Brentford game he made some massive decisions. He dropped out the captain, he put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, he gave the left-back Malacia an opportunity and that was a massive statement. Things changed with a few players, it's not because they were playing that bad, but around those players there was a lot of negativity, and sometimes you have to get rid of this negativity. He had the courage to do it. Liverpool match a key turning point I'll be honest with you, before the Liverpool game, even when we have struggled, like in the previous season, I thought we always perform against Liverpool, it's a big game, the biggest two teams in England. Before the game, the logic was Liverpool are going to beat us, but they are also struggling, so I wasn't surprised about that win. But, I knew that if we lost that game Ten Hag and his team would have been in massive trouble. After that, the Southampton win was really important. What changed with United? They're now happy to suffer. You are United, you are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the players still want it to look beautiful and play their own football. Ten Hag arrived and came with his philosophy, playing out from the back. No, right now, United can't do that, they just have to win games, even in an ugly way. Then we have to trust the process and give Ten Hag consistency and time. Of course, I'm really happy with what's happening right now because no matter if they were losing games, I see some players and they refuse to lose challenges, they refuse to concede goals, so they are playing for the shirt and that's what I want to see right now. I don't expect United to control the game for 90 minutes, because for more than six years now we have been struggling, so step by step, if you work hard, bleed for the shirt, this is a massive step. United fans are really fair, you can lose a game, but not in the way we were losing those games at the start of the season, where they feel the players weren't giving everything. Against Liverpool we were in a survival mode, and that's why I'm happy with what I see. Ten Hag sent shockwaves dropping Ronaldo and Maguire With those big decisions Ten Hag sent a massive shockwave. Let's be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like 'why am I on the bench?' He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision. I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start an new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan. Maybe, United need to suffer right now and that will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm convinced about that. I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic. The captaincy is always a big issue, especially when you play for Manchester United. To drop the captain is a massive statement. This is more important that Cristiano Ronaldo or whoever. It must be hard for Harry Maguire. People have been unfair with him, because even now when he plays a good game people will criticise him, even when he's not playing if we lose people will blame him and this is unfair. Right now, they have Varane, Martinez and the way they are fighting, giving everything, I'm really pleased with what I see. I played centre back in Italy and for Manchester United, height is not a problem. Top four still the target for Man United Top four is still the target for Manchester United, at the start of the season I didn't include United in there, but this is the goal for every United manager that comes in. We have to trust the process. I'm 100% convinced that in the transfer window some players didn't come to United simply because they're not playing the Champions League. The Cristiano Ronaldo saga was about him wanting to leave because they're not in the Champions League, it wasn't like a financial reason. So that's why, if we want to attract players, we have to qualify for the Champions League, but also, for United, for the history and what United represents to the fans. It hurts me to talk about that as the target and the goal because during my time the goal was to win multiple trophies every year. We're not there though, and people have to stop living in the past, but don't forget the past, be inspired by it. I know the goal this season, and if United make it into the Champions League I will be so happy, but that's the reality, that's why everyone has to be in the present and stop living in the past. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra%20Rooney%20Champions%20League.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra Rooney Champions League.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra Rooney Champions League.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra Rooney Champions League.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra Rooney Champions League.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Evra says United can finish inside the Premier League's top four</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20Top%20Four%20target%20for%20Manchester%20United&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20Top%20Four%20target%20for%20Manchester%20United" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra weighs in with his Man Utd thoughts on their season so far</li> <li>Ten Hag was 'fooled' by players before his big calls changed things for Man Utd</li> <li>Beating Liverpool at Old Trafford was the real turning point</li> <li>Cristiano Ronaldo dropping sent 'shockwaves' but you must respect Ten Hag's decision</li> <li>Read my <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-my-big-manchester-united-moments-210922-1183.html">'best Manchester United moments' here</a></span>, that helped define my career in Engand.</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><strong>Ten Hag's big calls changed things for Man United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I'm always <strong>positive</strong>, when I talk about United I talk with my <strong>heart</strong>. The first two games were a <strong>nightmare</strong>, losing at home and away to Brentford.</p><p>What I like about Ten Hag, and we have to give him a lot of credit, I think he has been f<strong>ooled like other previous managers</strong> at the club.</p><p>He got the players in pre-season, everyone looked sharp, everyone looked great so you feel that you come in and maybe he thought he could do <strong>better</strong> than the previous manager with the <strong>same</strong> players, but it wasn't the case and that's why I think after the Brentford game he made some <strong>massive</strong> decisions.</p><blockquote> <p>He <strong>dropped</strong> out the captain, he put <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> on the bench, he gave the left-back Malacia an opportunity and that was a <strong>massive</strong> statement.</p> </blockquote><p>Things changed with a few players, it's not because they were playing that bad, but around those players there was a lot of negativity, and sometimes you have to get rid of this negativity.</p><p>He had the <strong>courage</strong> to do it.</p><h2><strong>Liverpool match a key turning point</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I'll be honest with you, before the <strong>Liverpool </strong>game, even when we have struggled, like in the previous season, I thought we always perform against Liverpool, it's a big game, the <strong>biggest two teams</strong> in England.</p><p>Before the game, the <strong>logic</strong> was Liverpool are going to beat us, but they are also struggling, so I <strong>wasn't surprised</strong> about that win.</p><p>But, I knew that if we lost that game <strong>Ten Hag</strong> and his team would have been in massive trouble. After that, the Southampton win was <strong>really important</strong>.</p><p>What changed with United? They're now <strong>happy</strong> to suffer.</p><p>You are United, you are one of the <strong>biggest clubs</strong> in the world, the players still want it to look beautiful and play their own football.</p><p>Ten Hag arrived and came with his philosophy, playing out from the back.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20pre%20season.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Erik ten Hag pre season.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20pre%20season-thumb-1280x720-165406.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>No, right now, United can't do that, they just have to win games, even in an <strong>ugly way. </strong></p><p>Then we have to trust the process and give Ten Hag consistency and time.</p><p>Of course, I'm really happy with what's happening right now because no matter if they were losing games,<strong> </strong>I see some players and they <strong>refuse to lose</strong> challenges, they refuse to concede goals, so they are <strong>playing for the shirt</strong> and that's what I want to see right now.</p><p>I don't expect United to control the game for 90 minutes, because for more than six years now we have been struggling, so step by step, if you work hard, <strong>bleed</strong> for the shirt, this is a massive step.</p><p>United fans are really fair, you can lose a game, but not in the way we were losing those games at the start of the season, where they feel the players weren't giving everything.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Against Liverpool we were in a survival mode, and that's why I'm happy with what I see.</strong></p> </blockquote><h2><strong>Ten Hag sent shockwaves dropping Ronaldo and Maguire</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>With those big decisions Ten Hag sent a massive<strong> shockwave. </strong></p><p>Let's be clear, to put <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like '<strong>why am I on the bench</strong>?'</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Cristiano%20Ronaldo,%20Manchester%20United.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/01/Cristiano%20Ronaldo,%20Manchester%20United-thumb-1280x720-146307.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision.</p><p>I understand the frustration of <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start an new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan.</p><p>Maybe, United need to suffer right now and that will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm <strong>convinced</strong> about that.</p><p>I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an <strong>honest discussion</strong>. Everything that is happening right now is logic.</p><p>The<strong> captaincy</strong> is always a big issue, especially when you play for Manchester United.</p><blockquote> <p><strong> To drop the captain is a massive statement. This is more important that Cristiano Ronaldo or whoever. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>It must be hard for <strong>Harry Maguire</strong>. People have been unfair with him, because even now when he plays a good game people will criticise him, even when he's not playing if we lose people will blame him and this is unfair.</p><p>Right now, they have <strong>Varane, Martinez </strong>and the way they are fighting, giving everything, I'm really pleased with what I see.</p><p>I played centre back in Italy and for Manchester United, <strong>height</strong> is not a problem.</p><h2><strong>Top four still the target for Man United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Top four</strong> is still the target for Manchester United, at the start of the season I didn't include United in there, but this is the goal for every United manager that comes in.</p><p>We have to<strong> trust the process.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>I'm 100% convinced that in the transfer window some players didn't come to United simply because they're not playing the Champions League. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>The Cristiano Ronaldo saga was about him wanting to leave because they're <strong>not </strong>in the <strong>Champions League</strong>, it wasn't like a financial reason.</p><p>So that's why, if we want to attract players, we <strong>have to qualify</strong> for the Champions League, but also, for United, for the history and what United represents to the fans.</p><p>It hurts me to talk about that as the target and the goal because during my time the goal was to win <strong>multiple trophies</strong> every year.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>We're not there though, and people have to stop living in the past, but don't forget the past, be inspired by it. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>I know the goal this season, and if United make it into the <strong>Champions League I will be so happy</strong>, but that's the reality, that's why everyone has to be in the present and stop living in the past.</p><p></p><p></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PATRICE EVRA EXCLUSIVE - IN-DEPTH WITH BETFAIR AMBASSADOR</h2> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5hElDevf3P0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders
You can get a
£5 Free Bet
when you place a
£5 Bet Builder
on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the
Betfair site
for more info.
T&Cs apply.
Get a Free £/€20
Exchange Bet
Join Now
- Open account using promo code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
T&Cs apply.
Bet now
Join
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
WhatsApp
Telegram
Read past articles
Premier League Manager Markets Live: Potter favourite to be next England boss
Patrice Evra Exclusive: England 'can win World Cup'
Patrice Evra Exclusive: My big Manchester United moments
More English Premier League
Home
Football
English Premier League
Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket