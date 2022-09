Ten Hag's big calls changed things for Man United

I'm always positive, when I talk about United I talk with my heart. The first two games were a nightmare, losing at home and away to Brentford.

What I like about Ten Hag, and we have to give him a lot of credit, I think he has been fooled like other previous managers at the club.

He got the players in pre-season, everyone looked sharp, everyone looked great so you feel that you come in and maybe he thought he could do better than the previous manager with the same players, but it wasn't the case and that's why I think after the Brentford game he made some massive decisions.

He dropped out the captain, he put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, he gave the left-back Malacia an opportunity and that was a massive statement.

Things changed with a few players, it's not because they were playing that bad, but around those players there was a lot of negativity, and sometimes you have to get rid of this negativity.

He had the courage to do it.

Liverpool match a key turning point

I'll be honest with you, before the Liverpool game, even when we have struggled, like in the previous season, I thought we always perform against Liverpool, it's a big game, the biggest two teams in England.

Before the game, the logic was Liverpool are going to beat us, but they are also struggling, so I wasn't surprised about that win.

But, I knew that if we lost that game Ten Hag and his team would have been in massive trouble. After that, the Southampton win was really important.

What changed with United? They're now happy to suffer.

You are United, you are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the players still want it to look beautiful and play their own football.

Ten Hag arrived and came with his philosophy, playing out from the back.

No, right now, United can't do that, they just have to win games, even in an ugly way.

Then we have to trust the process and give Ten Hag consistency and time.

Of course, I'm really happy with what's happening right now because no matter if they were losing games, I see some players and they refuse to lose challenges, they refuse to concede goals, so they are playing for the shirt and that's what I want to see right now.

I don't expect United to control the game for 90 minutes, because for more than six years now we have been struggling, so step by step, if you work hard, bleed for the shirt, this is a massive step.

United fans are really fair, you can lose a game, but not in the way we were losing those games at the start of the season, where they feel the players weren't giving everything.

Against Liverpool we were in a survival mode, and that's why I'm happy with what I see.

Ten Hag sent shockwaves dropping Ronaldo and Maguire

With those big decisions Ten Hag sent a massive shockwave.

Let's be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like 'why am I on the bench?'

He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision.

I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start an new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan.

Maybe, United need to suffer right now and that will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm convinced about that.

I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic.

The captaincy is always a big issue, especially when you play for Manchester United.

To drop the captain is a massive statement. This is more important that Cristiano Ronaldo or whoever.

It must be hard for Harry Maguire. People have been unfair with him, because even now when he plays a good game people will criticise him, even when he's not playing if we lose people will blame him and this is unfair.

Right now, they have Varane, Martinez and the way they are fighting, giving everything, I'm really pleased with what I see.

I played centre back in Italy and for Manchester United, height is not a problem.

Top four still the target for Man United

Top four is still the target for Manchester United, at the start of the season I didn't include United in there, but this is the goal for every United manager that comes in.

We have to trust the process.

I'm 100% convinced that in the transfer window some players didn't come to United simply because they're not playing the Champions League.

The Cristiano Ronaldo saga was about him wanting to leave because they're not in the Champions League, it wasn't like a financial reason.

So that's why, if we want to attract players, we have to qualify for the Champions League, but also, for United, for the history and what United represents to the fans.

It hurts me to talk about that as the target and the goal because during my time the goal was to win multiple trophies every year.

We're not there though, and people have to stop living in the past, but don't forget the past, be inspired by it.

I know the goal this season, and if United make it into the Champions League I will be so happy, but that's the reality, that's why everyone has to be in the present and stop living in the past.