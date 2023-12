Forest have scored in 23/25 home league games

Everton boast impressive attacking numbers

BTTS an appealing price at the City Ground

Cooper left frustrated

Nottingham Forest 2.8415/8 boss Steve Cooper failed to hide his frustration after seeing his Reds side suffer their first home Premier League defeat of the season last weekend against Brighton. The Tricky Trees made the perfect start to the match through Anthony Elanga but failed to hold onto their lead, eventually succumbing to the Seagulls 3-2 at the City Ground.

Speaking post-match, Cooper said, "We have loads of frustrations. We got off to the perfect start and then just didn't capitalise on it. We didn't play well enough with the ball. We had loads of opportunity to play and loads of opportunity to play with more courage and belief than we did. We were way beyond the levels we can play at and that's really disappointing."

Forest have been hampered by injuries this term and were hit hard by last week's news that star striker Taiwo Awoniyi will be missing for "months" with a groin injury. However, Callum Hudson-Odoi was back on the bench, with Elanga, Murillo and Danilo all shaking off knocks to be involved. Cooper may look to bring Divock Origi in ahead of Chris Wood up top.

Lack of cutting edge for Toffees

Everton's 2.747/4 first fixture since their 10-point deduction saw the Toffees turned over 3-0 at home to Man Utd. Alejandro Garnacho's goal-of-the-season contender silenced the fiery home faithful at Goodison Park; Sean Dyche's side fought back impressively but were made to rue their numerous misses as the visitors struck twice more after the break.

The result leaves Everton in 19th and five points from safety but Dyche remained positive with his team's efforts, with the Toffees firing in 14 attempts from inside the penalty area, creating three Big Chances and generating an Expected Goals (xG) output of 2.47 xG.

Dyche said, "We played well in the first-half and had good chances so I was pleased at half-time. A lot of our performance was all-right. The chance count is high again, but we have to find that clinical edge. That can be the difference sometimes - we are trying to mix our play up a bit but ultimately you have to score goals at this level and it's cost us."

Nottingham Forest have played 25 Premier League games at the City Ground since returning to this level with 16 (64%) of those fixtures featuring winning Both Teams To Score selections. A repeat holds plenty of appeal here at 1.845/6 considering the Tricky Trees have notched in 23 of those 25 dates, averaging a very reasonable 1.48 home goals per-game.

Five of the Reds' opening six EPL encounters this term have paid-out for BTTS backers, as have eight of Forest's 13 overall league outings. Steve Cooper's charges have recorded just three clean sheets yet managed to get on the scoresheet themselves in 11 of those top-flight tussles, only firing blanks away at Liverpool and Manchester City.

Everton failed to score in their opening three Premier League fixtures, but the Toffees have since struck in seven of their last 10 such matches. The visitors have netted in seven of nine league dates against sides outside of the top-six and are actually returning a higher non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) average than league leaders Arsenal at this stage.

