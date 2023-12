Cooper proud as Forest end losing streak

Spurs bounce back to winning ways

Prop markets appeal in City Ground showdown

Nottingham Forest 4.94/1 boss Steve Cooper said he was proud of his team after seeing the Tricky Trees end a four-match losing streak with a battling 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out, a result that leaves them four points above the relegation zone. Harry Toffolo put the Reds ahead early on at Molineux, only for the hosts to peg them just past the half-hour point.

The stalemate came off the back of a wretched 5-0 thrashing at Fulham in midweek. Cooper made seven changes to the starting XI from the side thumped at Craven Cottage, including a change of goalkeeper with Matt Turner returning and, crucially, a change of formation to a 3-5-2 after playing a back four against Fulham, which paid dividends in the Black Country.

Forest missed several presentable chances to earn a first win in six with Cheikhou Kouyate, Anthony Elanga and Toffolo all coming close as the visitors dominated while seeking a much-needed winner. And despite the disappointment of the draw, under-pressure Cooper was visibly emotional as he thanked the away fans after full-time whistle.

Cooper said, "I'm proud of the team. It's a game we should have won in terms of chances. If we were to look at the game in isolation, you would see it's a more than satisfactory day in terms of performance and a point on the road. We are disappointed and frustrated we haven't won but equally we're satisfied with the performance."

Tottenham 1.774/5 ended their recent slump in emphatic style as they convincingly overpowered a weary Newcastle 4-1 last weekend. Spurs had lost four of their previous five games and had not won since a victory at Crystal Palace in late October, but, once Destiny Udogie put them ahead inside the opening 30 minutes, there was only one winner.

A double strike from Richarlison either side of half-time put Ange Postecoglou's outfit in complete command before a penalty from Son Heung-min wrapped up the dominant Spurs success. The victory moves Tottenham into fifth, just three points off the top-four, whilst the return of Pape Sarr in midfield has also helped to ease the recent injury list.

Speaking post-match, Postecoglou said: "We were brighter in the front third. We could have had more goals but our attacking play was as good as it has been for a while. Both boxes we were a lot better. We have had to battle away and come January we'll get players back. The Premier League is unrelenting; the other teams aren't going to feel sorry for you."

The City Ground has proven a stronghold for Nottingham Forest (W10-D9-L7) since returning to the Premier League and so Tottenham make no major appeal at odds-on on Friday night. Still, Spurs do deserve to be favoured by the market having won 2-0 here last term and with the Reds winless in 12 EPL outings without talisman Taiwo Awoniyi.

Over 2.5 Goals 1.684/6 is also too short to support so I'm instead venturing into the various prop markets available on the Sportsbook for my preferred play. We'll kick things off by backing the Tottenham Goalkeeper: To Make 2 Or More Saves, a feat that's been achieved in all 15 of Spurs' league fixtures thus far under Postecoglou (averaging 3.00 per-game).

Pedro Porro then stands-out as the best value option to commit at least one foul - the Portuguese wing-back has landed the bounty here in 11 of 14 EPL encounters this term, averaging 1.22 fouls per-90. And I'll complete the selection by backing Forest to commit 11 Or More Fouls overall with Spurs drawing a league-high average of 14 fouls per-game.

Packaging the three prop options together in the Bet Builder gives us an attractive [3.03] shot to cheer on.

