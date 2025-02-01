Nottingham Forest v Brighton: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Mitoma to out-shoot Gibbs-White

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Betfair are Superboosting two of the Premier League's best forwards for a shot on target in a pair of the Saturday 3pms.

Instead of 1/31.33 you can get even money on Mo Salah and Alexander Isak to register at least one shot on target in games v Bournemouth and Fulham this weekend.

Salah is second in the Premier League's shot on target table while Isak is joint fourth.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Mitoma to have more shots than Gibbs-White

Saturday's early Premier League clash promises to be a great game between this season's surprise package, Nottingham Forest, and a usually-reliable Brighton side that suffered a shock home defeat to Everton last weekend.

Mind you, Forest themselves were brought back down to earh in stunning fashion when they lost 5-0 at Brighton, and they'll be eager to put matters right at the first time of asking on Saturday.

It should be a closely-fought game, and although home advantage gives Forest the edge in the match odds market, it's a player Match Up that we're very much interested in here.

Kaoru Mitoma remains one of Brighton's best players, and as you can see from the stats below he's enjoying another fine season with five goals and three assists to his name form his wide attacking midfield position.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 10 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest English Premier League 22 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton Gibbs-White Mitoma Appearances 31 33 Goals 5 9 Shots 53 54 Shots on target 19 25 Assists 7 3 Chances created 48 35 Passes 1102 839 Fouls 34 39 Fouls won 37 23 Yellow cards 9 1 Red cards 1 0 Powered by

What the above stats also tell you is that Mitoma has registered seven more shots this season than one of Forest's main men, Morgan Gibbs-White, and we fancy that at 11/102.11, he'll register more shots than the Forest player on Saturday.

True, Mitoma has played a handful more games than Gibbs-White, but he still edges it when you compare both players' average shots per game this season.

It's also very interesting that Brighton as a team have registered 326 shots this term, which is exactly 30 more than Forest have despite the Tricky Trees sitting third in the table with the Seagulls down in ninth.

When these two sides met in September, Brighton dominated possession (70%) and registered more than three times more shots than Forest (14 v 4), and although the Seagulls are now the away side, they're still the team likely to have more of the ball, and if that's the case then we fancy Mitoma to prove more of a threat than Gibbs-White and register more shots in the match.