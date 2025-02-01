Nottingham Forest v Brighton: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Mitoma to out-shoot Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest host Brighton in the early Saturday kick-off with both teams looking to bounce back from surprising defeats last weekend, and Mike Norman has picked out a player v player bet using Betfair's new Build Ups feature...
Betfair Builds Up for Saturday's televised clash at the City Ground
Mitoma fancied at 11/102.11 to have more shots than Gibbs-White
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Build Ups is here!
Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.
Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).
And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Saturday, 12:30
Live on Sky Sports Football
Match Ups - Mitoma to have more shots than Gibbs-White
Saturday's early Premier League clash promises to be a great game between this season's surprise package, Nottingham Forest, and a usually-reliable Brighton side that suffered a shock home defeat to Everton last weekend.
Mind you, Forest themselves were brought back down to earh in stunning fashion when they lost 5-0 at Brighton, and they'll be eager to put matters right at the first time of asking on Saturday.
It should be a closely-fought game, and although home advantage gives Forest the edge in the match odds market, it's a player Match Up that we're very much interested in here.
Kaoru Mitoma remains one of Brighton's best players, and as you can see from the stats below he's enjoying another fine season with five goals and three assists to his name form his wide attacking midfield position.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottm Forest
English Premier League
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton
Gibbs-White Mitoma
What the above stats also tell you is that Mitoma has registered seven more shots this season than one of Forest's main men, Morgan Gibbs-White, and we fancy that at 11/102.11, he'll register more shots than the Forest player on Saturday.
True, Mitoma has played a handful more games than Gibbs-White, but he still edges it when you compare both players' average shots per game this season.
It's also very interesting that Brighton as a team have registered 326 shots this term, which is exactly 30 more than Forest have despite the Tricky Trees sitting third in the table with the Seagulls down in ninth.
When these two sides met in September, Brighton dominated possession (70%) and registered more than three times more shots than Forest (14 v 4), and although the Seagulls are now the away side, they're still the team likely to have more of the ball, and if that's the case then we fancy Mitoma to prove more of a threat than Gibbs-White and register more shots in the match.
Now read more Football previews and tips here
Recommended bets
