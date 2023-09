It's been a rough ride for Brentford recently and it's not going to get any better with the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool coming up in their next six games after this one.

And a trip to the City Ground will be no picnic for Thomas Frank's side with the Bees winning just once this season and having suffered two defeats on the spin - that 3-1 home defeat against strugglers Everton last time being a particularly worrying result.

Forest are a point above them in the table and have had some decent performances along the way - winning at Chelsea and going 2-0 up at Man Utd, even though they lost that one 3-2.

Steve Cooper's side did all their good work at home last season - finishing with three straight wins to secure their Premier League place and winning four points from two games so far.

Brentford will want to bounce back after that Everton loss but their defending, especially from set plays, will be a worry against a Forest side who could capitalise on those areas.

Back both teams to score

There's been goals for both sides in four out of six matches for both sides, so backing both teams to score at 4/51.77 makes total sense here.

I don't think Frank can fix his defensive problems enough to keep Forest out but also going forward Brentford should find the net - carving out chances hasn't been a problem this season but taking them has.

Out of the two match results, with both teams to score, I'd edge towards Brentford at 4/14.80 than Forest at 5/15.80 but I quite like the score draw her at 7/24.40.

Neither side has been convincing enough to trust backing them to win a game but a 1-1 or 2-2 is very easy to see on Sunday. But the best bet remains goals at both ends.

Back both teams to score in Forest v Brentford @ 4/51.77 Bet now

Get 8/1 on player prop Bet Builder

There's a few player props that have caught the eye so we're rolling them up into a four-timer here that pays out as an 8/18.80 Bet Builder for what really doesn't seem a lot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts us off, as he had one goal, three shots with two on target at home to Burnley on his only start for Forest this season.

He's 17/10 to get just 1+ shot on target here and if he starts that will look like a crazy price.

Wily Boly has given away 2+ fouls in four of his six games this season but we'll take him for just one this time - and against a lively Brentford side that shouldn't be a problem.

Speaking of Brentford, most of the action for them comes through Bryan Mbueno, so we're backing him not only to have 1+ shot on target but also 1+ fouls too.

He leads the team in both stat lines and has had a foul in four of six and also a shot on target in four of six so he's pretty prolific with both.