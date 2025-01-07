Premier League Sack Race: Lopetegui 1/6 to leave West Ham

Lop for the chop? Spaniard 1/6 1.17 to be next manager to leave

West Ham consider sacking boss and offer job to Potter

But Betfair repoen market after Spaniard takes Hammers training

Julen Lopetegui is 1/61.17 favourite in Betfair's next Premier League manager to leave market as West Ham's board continued to weigh up whether to sack the Spaniard.

The club have reportedly offered the job to Graham Potter and Lopetegui's fate may depend on the Englishman's decision.

Betfair reopens market as Lopetegui clings on

It has been a dramatic couple of days in the next Premier League manager to leave betting. Betfair suspended the market - in which Everton's underpressure boss Sean Dyche 9/25.50 is the second favourite - yesterday after reports that Lopetegui was set to be sacked.

Potter, it was said, would be installed as his replacement. However, with no news forthcoming from the club overnight and Lopetegui taking West Ham training this morning as usual, Betfair have repoened the market.

Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in spring 2023, was contacted by West Ham about the job.

He has turned down offers to return to management in the past 18 months, saying he was happy to wait for the right opportunity. Does the delay indicate that he could turn down West Ham's offer?

The club will hope that he chooses to accept. Otherwise they will be in the awkward position of Lopetegui continuing in the full knowledge that his employers wanted him out.

Will Lopetegui be in charge when West Ham go to Villa?

West Ham's next match is against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday evening.

They will go into it off the back of two humilating defeats after going down 4-1 to Manchester City on Saturday and getting walloped 5-0 by Liverpool at the London Stadium prior to that.

It appears to be a question of when, not if, West Ham sack Lopetegui but, following the uncertainty today and the perilous position of other top flight bosses, it is worth checking out the odds on who will leave first.