Sack Race Betting: Ange Postecoglou 4/7 after Spurs cup exits

Spurs defeat to Villa piles pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Second cup exit in three days leaves Aussie to go next 4/7 1.57

Leicester's Van Nistelrooy next in the market at 7/2 4.50

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Ange Postecoglou is the 4/71.57 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook's market on the next Premier League manager to leave after Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup aby Aston Villa.

It was Spurs' second cup exit in three days, following their 4-0 mauling at Anfield, as they went down 2-1 to Aston Villa. The one bright spot for Spurs was an added time goal for transfer deadline day signing Mathys Tel.

Postecoglou under pressure again at Spurs

Postecoglou has long looked the most likely Premier League manager to lose his job. Spurs are 14th in the table and are 11/43.75 to finish the season in the top half.

They have gone backwards under Postecoglou this season, although the manager has been very unlucky with injuries and the matchday support continues to reserve its ire for chairman Daniel Levy and call for him to leave.

Despite their poor form, Spurs are 9/25.50 to win the Europa League, with only Manchester United, who Postecoglou's Tottenham host on Sunday in north London, a shorter price.

Ruud van Nistelrooy 5/2 to leave Leicester

After a bright start, Leicester have struggled under Ruud van Nistelrooy since he took over at the end of November.

The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Friday night. A last minute goal, which Van Nistelrooy believed was offside, left the Dutchman incensed. His team were ahead for much of the match but failed to get the result.

Leicester are 18th in the Premier League and, on current form are heading for an immediate return to the EFL Championship.

They are 2/151.13 to be relegated.

The market indicates that it is between Postecoglou and Van Nistelrooy to go next. After the embattled pair at the top of the market, the next shortest price is on no manager to leave for the rest of the season. That can be backed at 7/18.00.