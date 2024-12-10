Next Manager To Leave: Gary O'Neil 1/4 favourite after Wolves defeat to West Ham

Wolves' O'Neil favourite to leave next at 1/4 1.25

Lopetegui second fav after West Ham win at 7/2 4.50

Spurs' Postecoglou 6/1 7.00 and Saints' Russell Martin 17/2 9.50 with Saints v Spurs on Sunday

Wolves' Gary O'Neil is the 1/41.25 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after his side were beaten by West Ham.

The match was dubbed 'El Sackio' as the Hammers' boss Julen Lopetegui was also under immense pressure going into Monday evening. But Jarrod Bowen scored a priceless goal at the London Stadium to give the hosts a 2-1 victory.

The result leaves Lopetegui 7/24.50 second favourite in the market and West Ham 14th in the table. They face a tricky trip to Bournemouth next Monday and, should they lose to Andoi Iraola's eighth-placed Cherries, the pressure will be back on the Spaniard.

Wolves are second from bottom and 5/42.25 to be relegated. Those odds indicate that the situation is not irretrievable and the Monlineux hierarchy will need to decide whether another matter would do a better job of steering Wolves to safety.

Postecoglou 6/1 for Spurs sack

Ange Postecoglou is 6/17.00 to be the next manager to leave after Tottenham's 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea. In a performance that summarised their season, Spurs were electric as they raced into a 2-0 lead. But they never looked secure and there was an air of inevitability about the Blues' comeback.

Tottenham crave consistency. Postecoglou will stick to his guns, and keep Tottenham playing on the front foot, but if results do not improve, the odds on him leaving will shorten. Spurs chairman has sacked 11 full-time managers in his time as club chairman.

Saints stick with Martin and Howe looks a lively outsider

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the table and could be on course for a record low points total. But Russell Martin is 17/29.50 to lose his job before anyone else. Like Postecoglou, Martin is stubborn about his team's tactics and Saints appear to be paying the price.

Eddie Howe is probably under more pressure than at any other point in his Newcastle reign. They are 12th in the table and have failed to win their last four league fixtures (L2D2).

Odds of 33/134.00 will look generous if the Magpies' owners decide they don't want to risk another season outside of European competition and decide to look for a replacement. Jose Mourinho looks restless at Fenerbache and could be an option for the St James' Park club.