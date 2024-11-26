Premier League Manager Betting: Martin 4/6 to go next and Van Nistelrooy is Foxes favourite

Premier League manager betting hots up

Saints' Russell Martin favourite to go next at 4/6 1.67

Van Nistelrooy heavy odds-on to get Leicester job

Southampton's Russell Martin is the favourite in the new Betfair Sportsbook next Premier League manager to leave market following the sacking of Steve Cooper be Leicester.

With Saints five points from safety at the bottom of the table, and 1/101.10 to be relegated, their manager Martin is 4/61.67 to lose his job next.

Southampton pushed league leaders Liverpool all the way on Sunday but lost the match 3-2. Fans and the club's owners may admire Martin's commitment to playing attractive football but, with just four points from 10 matches, they need to put points on the board immediately.

Julen Lopetegui 7/24.50 is next in the market but West Ham are up to 14th after beating Newcastle 2-0 at St James' Park last night.

The Hammers board have stressed that they will be patient with the Spaniard who took over from David Moyes in the summer.

Crystal Palace manager Olive Glasner is out to 15/28.50 after his side's 2-2 at Aston Villa last weekend. The Eagles should have won the match, however, and lead twice. They have not won in the league since October.

This weekend's home clash with Newcastle could be a big one for the German whose side are second from bottom of the table. If the Magpies bounce back with a victory in south London, Glasner's price could shorten.

Van the man for Leicester?

Meanwhile, the Foxes' search for a replacement is stepping up and Ruud van Nistelrooy is the 1/51.20 favourite to succeed Cooper.

Graham Potter lead the betting yesterday but the Dutchman leapfrogged him overnight. On Tuesday, Van Nistelrooy shortened to heavy odds-on.

Like Enzo Maresca before he joined Leicester and steered them to promotion from the Championship, Van Nistelrooy has worked as an assistant at a top club and wants to become a Premier League manager.

True, Maresca worked under Pep Guardiola at a phenomenally successful club, while Van Nistelrooy was part of Erik ten Hag's backroom stuff during a miserable era for Manchester United.

The former-striker did a decent job in his unbeaten four game stint as caretaker manager though. Leicester got the chance to sample his managerial methods as two of those games were wins over the Foxes.

Potter, by contrast, did an excellent job at Brighton, building them into a Premier League force, before his ill-fated seven month spell at Chelsea.

He has been out of work for over 18 months and must be itching to get back in the game. He has previously indicated, though, that he is prepared to wait for the right job. His current price of 10/111.00 suggest the King Power position is not that job.

Leicester are 4/71.57 to be relegated despite currently sitting 16th in the table. Will they trust a rookie manager with keeping them in the top flight?

The odds indicate that is exactly what they are going to do.

Watch Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Champions League Special