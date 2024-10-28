Next Man Utd Manager: Van Nistelrooy favourite from Xavi, Nagelsmann and Southgate

Van Nistelrooy to get permanent job is 2/1 3.00

Xavi backed into 7/2 4.50 second favourite

Ruud van Nistelrooy is the 2/13.00 favourite to become Manchester United's next permanent manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the Old Trafford club.

Yesterday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham proved to be the final straw for INEOs, who run United's football operations, and Ten Hag leaves after a two-and-a-half that promised plenty initially but soon became mired in dysfunction and disappointment.

His assistant Van Nistelrooy, who played for United from 2001 to 2006, will take interim charge and the market indicates that the former-striker has a good chance of getting the job permanently. He has shortened from 11/43.75 today.

United have been here before, though, appointing former-Red Devils forward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim then permanent manager in 2018 and may be wary of going down the ex-player route again.

Instead, they make look to bring in a big name manager from outside the club. Here's a rundown of the some of the leading candidates.

Xavi 7/2 and Amorim 11/2 for Man Utd manager job

Former-Barcelona manager Xavi knows what it means to manage a great club that has fallen on hard times. The problem is that he lasted just short of two seasons at Barcelona, although he did steer them to a La Liga title in his first campaign.

The Spaniard is 7/24.50 to get the job and, following news of Ten Hag's sacking, 27 out of 40 bets were for Xavi. It has since been reported that he has had no contact from United but that doesn't mean Jim Ratcliffe and co. won't be in touch and his price has been cut from 10/111.00.

United have never had a Spanish but they were managed by a Portuguese, with Jose Mourinho in charge until 2018. Will Ruben Amorim be United's next manager?

The Portuguese, who is 11/26.50, was linked with the Liverpool job in the summer and could now be in contention for the United role. He is currently the manager of Sporting Lisbon, where he has won plaudits for his work, and at 39 is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young managers. He would be an exciting appointment.

Can 17/2 Gareth Southgate revive Man Utd's fortunes?

A culture of underachievement and a fanbase that believes it is entitled to success. That's the situation at United right and it has been for years. It was also the state Gareth Southgate found England in when he took charge of the national side in 2016. So could Southgate transform United the way he did the Three Lions?

He is 17/29.50 to get the job, in part because he worked at the FA with United's sporting director Dan Ashworth. Southgate may not be ready to take on another high profile job, and international football is a different game to club competition, but Southgate is out of work and may want to have a crack at proving himself in the Premier League.

Nageslmann, Frank and Potter in frame for Man Utd job?

Speaking of young managers, Julian Nagelsmann has shortened significantly from 66/167.00 to 13/27.50. He is currently the head coach of the Germany national team but could the lure of United be enough to prize him away?

Nagelsmann has never managed in the Premier League but it seems inevitable that he will be do at some point, having previously been heavily-linked with Tottenham and Chelsea vacancies.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the same price at 9/110.00, while former-Chelsea manager Graham Potter is 12/113.00.

We will have more news on the next Manchester United manager betting as the events unfold in the search for Erik ten Hag's successor.