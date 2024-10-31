Next Man Utd Manager: Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford in tray

Betting has been suspended on Ruben Amorim succeeding Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's manager and, if appointed, the Portuguese will have a list of problems to solve as soon as he arrives in rainy Manchester from sunny Lisbon.

They include United's lack of goals, the recurrent injuries and the basic need for the team to become consistent. Here we discuss some of the issues facing the new Red Devils boss and a realistic aim for Amorim this season.

Impose a style of play

After more than two seasons in charge, it was still difficult to see what Ten Hag's United were trying to achieve. There was no distinct style of play and a lack of consistency in the manager's selections, although he would argue that was down to injuries.

Amorim favours a fluid 3-4-3 formation and some commentators have already questioned whether United have the players to make it work. The 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro could be a key figure when he returns to fitness and Amorim's compatriot Diogo Dalot may also thrive in the system. Amorim loves to promote young players from within the club and some of those who are already established in the squad, such as Alejandro Garnacho, could adapt to Amorim's system if he chooses to import it.

Get the attack converting chances

Creating chances has not been United's problem. Instead, they have struggled this season because of their failure convery, something that was painfully clear in the 2-1 defeat at West Ham that sealed Ten Hag's fate. Rasmus Hojlund has looked promising since returning from injury, without setting the Premier League alight, while Marcus Rashford has four goals in 14 appearances and Joshua Zirkzee looks like another questionable Dutch signing.

Bruno Fernandes is yet to score this season and, with his countrymen in charge, it has to be hoped that the club captain will start converting soon. Antony looks like a lost cause, a symbol of the Ten Hag era and a prime candidate for the Old Trafford exit.

Settle on a first choice defence and midfield

No offence to Jonny Evans, who has performed well when needed, but a club that regards itself as one of the world's biggest should not need to pick a 36-year-old centre-back. Matthijs de Ligt is yet to convince in that position, Harry Maguire has been injured and Martinez has been filling in at left-back. You never know which back four you are going to see, which was never the case with the great Manchester United teams.

The same goes for the centre of midfield where Christian Eriksen and Casemiro just do not have the legs to be the kind of all action midfielders that United need to compete with the best. Manuel Ugarte is yet to settle but Ten Hag's reluctance to start him did not inspire confidence.

Amorim is said to be an excellent commnicator and a believer in simple plans executed well. That sounds like exactly what United need. Hopefully he will establish who is going to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo and let them get on with implementing his plans on the field. United have already indicated that there will be limited funds to spend in January so the new manager will have to make the best out of the players he already has at the club.

Solve the injury crisis

This isn't Amorim's responsibility but it has been a major problem for United in the past 18 months and contributed to the squad's lack of coherence and consistency. Some of the team's best players, such Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, seems to be constantly out injured, only to return and pick up problems again. Yoro got injured on his debut in a friendly while Hojlund's absence for the start of the campaign has cost United.

Top six finish is realistic goal

After nine games, United are 14th in the Premier League but that means the season is less than a quarter of the way through. A top four finish 15/28.50 is probably beyond them now but the top six is not out of the question at 13/82.63.

It won't be easy, with the Red Devils five points behind Brighton in sixth, and the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle also targetting a place in Europe, not to mention the season's surprise package so far Nottingham Forest.

But if Amorim makes an immediate impact at Old Trafford, gets stars playing for their places and finishing chances, and beds in a regular defensive combo, the ingredients for a steady climb up the table are there.

Then there are the cups. United are 1/21.50 to finish 2024/25 without a trophy but they will enter the FA Cup as the holders and, despite three draws so far in the Europa League, they are 7/18.00 to go all the way in that.