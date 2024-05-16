Next Manchester United Manager: Thomas Frank cut to 5/1 from 20/1

Brentford manager "leading candidate" for United job

Tuchel favourite to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Southgate and Potter also contenders for Red Devils role

Thomas Frank shortened from 20/121.00 to 5/16.00 in the next Manchester United manager market on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Brentford manager was described as "a leading candidate" to succeed Erik ten Hag by one UK paper today.

Frank has impressed since taking over at Brentford in 2018, steering them to Premier League promotion in 2021 and keeping them there for the three subsequent seasons.

He has previously been linked with vacancies at Chelsea and Tottenham and the latest reports and odds movement indicates that Jim Ratcliffe and his team rate Frank highly.

That said, Brentford are 16th in the table and have struggled at times this season, so appointing the German would be a gamble.

Tuchel favourite for next Man Utd manager

Thomas Tuchel is the 7/24.50 favourite to be the next United manager.

He is leaving Bayern Munich after failing to win the Bundesliga this season and being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Real Madrid last week.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, has admirers in England but his disappointing Bayern reign could put off the United owners.

Southgate to quit England for Man Utd?

Gareth Southgate is 9/25.50 second favourite for the Old Trafford job from his links with incoming United sporting director Dan Ashworth from the latter's time working at the FA.

Southgate is expected to step down as England manager after Euro 2024 but whether an immediate move to the Red Devils is what he will have in mind remains to be seen.

He previously managed Middlesbrough before moving into the international set up and, although he has rejuvenated the England men's team during his seven year reign, there is no guarantee he could repeat the trick at United.

Graham Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last year, is 6/17.00 to return to management with United.

Speculation about Ten Hag's future, and who could replace him if he leaves, will run until United reveal one way or another whether he is staying on.

United are eighth in the table and if they remain there it will be their worst finish of the Premier League era.

They have two games to play, with the first at home to Newcastle tomorrow night. The Red Devils come into it off the back of two defeats to nil and our previewer thinks they are in for another tough evening.

The FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May is a match of enormous proportions for the manager but even winning that may not be enough to keep him in the job.