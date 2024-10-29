Next Manchester United Manager: Betting suspended on Amorim
Manchester United are in talks to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager but the Betfair market on the Old Trafford hotseat is still open and you may be surprised to learn who is getting the most support...
-
Betfair suspend betting on Amorim to Manchester United
-
Xavi gets the most bets in 24 hours since Ten Hag sacking
-
Van Nistelrooy and Southgate also popular with punters
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
The late twist in the Man Utd next manager betting looks over following the removal of the market on the Betfair Sportsbook as Rubem Amorim looks set to be the man they want.
Remember, we are talking about United here - not a club that has been shy of clutching defeat from the jaws of victory in recent years - so until the deal is done it remains a possibility that it will fall through.
Betfair punters have continued to back other candidates and there is one who has been getting the majority of the support in the Sportsbook market.
24 hours on from Erik ten Hag's dismissal...-- Betfair (@Betfair) October 29, 2024
The top five candidates Betfair punters have backed to become the next permanent #MUFC manager.
As you can see in the first 24 hours, 29% of bets were on Xavi arriving at United. He certainly knows about managing a club with a big reputation, having spent just under two seasons at Barcelona where he was, of course, also a legendary captain.
Caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be in charge for tomorrow's League Cup match against Leicester, received 13% of the bets, while ex-England manager Gareth Southgate attracted the same level of support.
Amorim had just 8% of the bets - Thomas Frank was behind him on 7% - but the Portuguese looks by far the most likely to land the role. After that, the hard work begins.
That is, of course, unless something goes wrong and United fail to get their man.
Now read Next Manchester United Manager: Everything you need to know about Ruben Amorim
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Man Utd v Arsenal: Back Gunners win in 17/1 bet builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Why you should back Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 8/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder