Next Manager to Leave: Arteta's odds slashed with Allegri favourite for Arsenal job

The odds on Mikel Arteta becoming the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season have been slashed after Arsenal's defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

The Gunners' boss has seen his price shorten to 10/1 from 50/1.

Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to replace him at 17/10. The ex-Juventus boss has been out of work since leaving the Italian giants, where won five Serie A titles and took them to the Champions League final twice.

Thomas Tuchel, who is currently having a tough time at PSG, is 10/3 and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira is 5/1.

Mauricio Pochettino is 18/1 to make a sensational return to management by taking over at his former club Spurs' north London rivals.

Can Arteta arrest Arsenal's slide?

Arsenal have taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches and have now lost consecutive fixtures at home.

In their defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa it has looked like Arteta has no idea how to get them back into a match when they go behind. Scoring goals is a particular concern with the team notching just one in their last three domestic outings.

Arteta took over last December and won the FA Cup at the end of his first season in charge. Arsenal currently sit 14th in the Premier League. They are 11.010/1 to achieve a top four finish this season and 3.814/5 for the top six.

Wilder favourite to go first

The odds indicate, however, that Arteta still has a bit of time to turn things around at the Emirates and there are others ahead of him in the sack race betting.

Chris Wilder, whose Sheffield United sit bottom of the table, is 13/8 favourite to become the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

He's followed in the betting by Slaven Bilic and Scott Parker - both 5/1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still only 6/1 even though his Manchester United team have now won three league matches in a row.