Rodgers out at Leciester, Potter sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League after 28 games

Julian Nagelsmann the early 10/11 favourite for job

Potter now even money to go to Leciester City

Rodgers 14/1 to swap for Chelsea

Poor Potter and Chelsea's Blues

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge despite him signing a five-and-a-half year contract back in September.

The Blues sit 11th in the Premier League after another home defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, with ex-Brighton player Bruno Saltor taking interim charge.

Potter brought Bruno to Chelsea when he was appointed earlier this season.

In truth, it never really got going for Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Following on from Thomas Tuchel - a huge crowd favourite - was always going to be tough and so it proved, with Potter leaving the club with the joint-lowest PPG of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League era.

1.27 - Graham Potter has the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of 20+ games for Chelsea in the Premier League:



1.27 - Graham Potter

1.27 - Glenn Hoddle

1.28 - Ian Porterfield

1.65 - Ruud Gullit

1.67 - Frank Lampard



Expelliarmus. pic.twitter.com/jucEgkXigD -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2023

He did however steer them to the Champions League quarter-finals, with a tie against Real Madrid still to come. The first leg is just over a week away and you can find all the betting match markets here.

Nagelsmann talked about internally

Ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nageslmann is the early favourite in the market at 2/5, with most of the early betting coming for the young German.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich only two weeks ago, was replaced by ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who won his first game in charge at the weekend against his old club, Borussia Dortmund.

I can't keep up either.

You've been backing Julian Nagelsmann to Chelsea in the last 30 minutes



Will he be the Potter #CFC replacement? pic.twitter.com/DFFf92rTXu -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 2, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted to say talks are ongoing to make the best decision, with Nagelsmann mentioned during yesterday's internal discussions.

Next permanent Chelsea manager (selected odds):

Nagelsmann 2/5

Pochettino 7/2

Zidane 6/1

Guardiola 17/2

Rodgers 12/1

Bielsa 14/1

Potter already evens for Leicester

In what had already being a dramatic day in the Premier League following Brendan Rodgers' departure at Leicester, Graham Potter is now the favourite to find himself in the Foxes dugout.

Rafa Benitez took most of the early money having being backed in from 10/3 from 9/1, overtaking Thomas Frank as the early favourite, before Potter's sacking saw the Englishman backed in to even money - from 20/1.





Graham Potter to Leicester?



We've taken almost 100 Sportsbook bets in the last 30 mins on the sacked Chelsea boss.#LCFC | #CFC pic.twitter.com/3mlg6tLSLL -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 2, 2023

There may also be a world where Rodgers and Potter end up swapping seats, with the former Chelsea youth manager linked with the role at Chelsea.

Rodgers is 12/1 to return to Stamford Bridge, and one wonders if his sacking at Leciester was the catalyst for Chelsea to also make their change.

Who is going down from the Premier League?

Leicester are 19th in the Premier League following their late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday and Sunday's results saw them fall to a season low position with just 10 games remaining.

The Foxes are 11/4 to be relegated, with still five teams ahead of them in the market, despite only one team sitting beneath them in the table.

Both Leicester (v Aston Villa) and Chelsea (v Liverpool) are in Premier League action on Tuesday in what is a huge turnaround for whoever finds themselves in the hot seat.

Next permanent Leicester manager (selected odds):