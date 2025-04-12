Newcastle v Manchester United: Back Ruben Amorim's side to grind out result

Is the Newcastle hangover finally going to come?

Man Utd are suited to playing in a low block

Lack of first half goals appeals at 13/5 3.60

Newcastle v Man Utd

Sunday April 13, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Newcastle hangover has yet to materialise. That's an impressive piece of work from Eddie Howe.

I was expecting one such was the passion and release of emotions at Wembley. Maybe there still is a chance though? Some hangovers do creep up on you from nowhere. One minute you think you've got away with it and the next minute you're in bed crying, drinking endless amounts of Lucozade.

But Newcastle have won 11 of last 15 Premier League games - no team have more wins since the middle of December.

Howe is showing just what a top operator he is yet there is still a huge amount of work required for Newcastle to get that all-important Champions League finish in the top five. They have still to face European qualification rivals Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as travelling to Arsenal on the penultimate weekend of the season. The 2/51.40 with the Betfair Sportsbook for a top five finish is not one I'd be playing.

Even this fixture is a fiddly one despite Manchester United's obvious problems.

The 1.75/7 is easily ignored on a home win on the Betfair Exchange.

The reason for my coldness on the Toon is based upon Manchester United's ability to play very efficiently when taking on trips like this where they are the outsiders. They are 5.39/2 on the Betfair Exchange for the away win. It's a price I'm interested in.

Ruben Amorim may not want to play this way but engaging a low block and playing in transition is exactly what this Manchester United squad are built to do - as shown by the Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Erik ten Hag reigns.

Even Pep Guardiola said last week in the aftermath of the 0-0 Manchester derby draw that Amorim should concentrate on making United a transition team as that's what they're good at. It's usually wise to listen to him.

This low block approach has been seen six times under Amorim in big games when United are big outsiders - against Arsenal three times, twice vs Man City and at Liverpool - and United only lost one of those matches.

They possess defenders with a liking for the defending their box like Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt whilst Casemiro has quietly found his feet again playing in front of the back three. He was outstanding against Man City, making 11 tackles and showing the leadership and authority that led him to such glories at Real Madrid.

The 6/52.20 on offer on the double chance for Manchester United does look generous.

Recommended Bet Back Man Utd on the double chance SBK 6/5

Bore draw before the break?

Another angle to consider in what could be a very frustrating game for Newcastle is a potential lack of goals in the first half - something Manchester United are the absolute masters at.

In their last 25 first halves they have scored just one goal from open play courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund at Leicester.

In those six aforementioned games against top clubs under Amorim, United have kept things incredibly tight before the break and in four of those matches the correct score at half time was 0-0. It should really be five from six but Bruno Fernandes' free-kick two minutes into stoppage time handed United the lead at the break in their recent game with the Gunners.

The half time 0-0 correct score is certainly a runner here at 13/53.60.