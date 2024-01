City to start title push

Everyone seemed to forget about Man City after a couple of dodgy results in December before disappearing for the World Club Cup, but they'll go second with a win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Their little jaunt to the Middle East served as a training and bonding trip really and they've returned refreshed and reinvigorated with a couple of wins to remind everyone wy they're 8/111.73 favourites to win the league again.

Only Liverpool survived the busy Christmas period relatively unscated, only with injuries mounting and cup committments even they'll be stretched to keep up with the impending burst from City - as Pep Guardiola's side regularly move up a gear in the New Year.

And they've got Kevin De Bruyne back in action too - which all adds up to them being 4/71.57 away favourites and spells danger for Newcastle, who had a festive period to forget with three really bad defeats.

Losing away to Luton was bad, at home to Forest even worse, and then pretty much hammered all game at Anfield the icing on the cake - Eddie Howe's side looked tired and lacking confidence as five defeats in six sees them down in ninth and huge 9/25.50 home underdogs.

The Magpies beat City here in the League Cup this season and held them to a 3-3 at St James' Park last season, but even with the Toon Army behind them it's tough to go against a City side who look to be getting into their stride.

Newcastle do carry a goal threat, especially at home, and the FA Cup win at Sunderland was a nice little boost - so although there's a danger they could get blown away, we'll back them to score even if in a losing cause.

Back Man City to win & both teams to score @ 2/13.00 Bet now

Alvarez to continue goal spree

Erling Haaland is back in training and could play a part at St James' Park, whether Guardiola will start him remains to be seen though - he'll want to play it safe with both him and De Bruyne.

And there's not too much hurry with Julian Alvarez picking up the slack nicely with five goals in four taking him to 11 goals and aseven assists in all competitions this season.

The Argentinian has scored in his last three and I'm taking him to make it four in a row and backing him at 13/102.30 anytime goalscorer.

That's worth a bet in itself, but I'm just going to roll that up in a double with Rodri to have 1+ shot on target at 10/111.91.

He's the best defensive midfielder in the league, but he's also scored some important goals as well as registering 21 shots on target all told this season.

And the volume has been there recently, with Rodri having 16 attempts on goal in his last five games - including four in each of his last two games.

With Newcastle likely defending deep it's just the type of game situation that leads to their midfield lynchpin striding forward and having a crack himself - which if it hits the target lands us a double of just over 3/14.00.

Back Alvarez to score & Rodri 1+ shot on target @ 16/54.20 Bet now

