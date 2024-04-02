Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Newcastle v Everton: Back more goals for Magpies and 3/1 Bet Builder

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe can get another home win at Newcastle

Paul Higham fancies more goals at St James' Park as Newcastle host Everton thanks to a pair of dodgy defences, and has a 3/14.00 fouls Bet Builder to consider...

Dodgy defences mean get on goals again

Newcastle v Everton
Tuesday 2 April, 19:30 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 2

Both of these sides tasted some late drama on Saturday, but in very different ways as Newcastle got out of jail against West Ham while Everton shot themselves in the foot at Bournemouth.

The Magpies kept their European hopes alive with that win, which will have them buzzing at St James' Park on Tuesday but did kind of paper over the cracks over another abject defensive display.

Eddie Howe's side showed character, but a couple of dodgy penalties and a late wonder strike from Harvey Barnes meant West Ham can rightly feel a bit robbed.

Newcastle are 1/12.00 for a home win against an Everton side without a win in 12 - with in fact their last victory being a 3-0 hammering of the Magpies at Goodison back in December.

English Premier League - Overs Unders 3.5

Team Games 3.5 %
Newcastle 29 17 59
Aston Villa 30 16 53
West Ham 30 14 47
Arsenal 29 14 48
Brighton 29 14 48
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

The 13/53.60 Everton away win seems highly unlikely then, with that late own goal at Bournemouth showing Sean Dyche's side find yet another way to throw points away as they hurtle down towards the relegation zone.

I'm still not convinced by Newcastle, and Anthony Gordon's stupid red card seeing him miss facing his old club is a huge blow as their best player of late, but Everton arrive with neither a hint of form or confidence so look ideal opponents.

What they both do well is concede goals, making both teams to score look inevitable at 8/151.53.

Newcastle have let in 51 and incredibly conceded 3+ goals in 10 games this season, while Everton have allowed 2+ goals in five of their last seven, so even over 3.5 goals at 6/42.50 looks to be on the table.

Everton are near the bottom of those standings but Newcastle have had the most over 3.5 goal outings in the division including in 10 of their last 11, and with Everton's recent defensive lapses I think the goal fests will keep on coming.

Back Newcastle win & over 3.5 goals @ 7/24.50

Bet here

Back Barnes & fouls Bet Builder

Alexander Isak is carrying the load for Newcastle and is 13/102.30 to score anytime after slotting two pens against West Ham, but Barnes will be all the rage at 9/43.25 to score again after his two-goal salvo on Saturday.

Barnes could make just a fourth start of the season with Gordon missing from that left side, and he's a good bet for me at 2/13.00 for 2+ shots on target - which is just above his average per 90 minutes this season.

He had four on target from four attempts in that crazy 24-minute cameo and averages a shot on target about every 49 minutes in his severel injury-hit season. So given a start 2+ shots on target will be no problem.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90*
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 80 3.4
Emerson Royal Tottenham 18 35 3.3
James Maddison Tottenham 18 51 3.1
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 27 82 3.1
Tahith Chong Luton 24 42 3
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

And how about a fun fouls treble? This game is surely made for fouls with a desperate Everton and two foul-happy midfielders facing Bruo Guimaraes - who has won the most fouls in the league with 82.

His 3.1 fouls won per 90 ranks third so we'll back him to win 3+ fouls again, which he's done in 17 games this season, at 10/111.91.

Everton have given away the third-most fouls in the league and both Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure sit int he top 10 for conceding fouls with an average of two per game.

So with the pair being priced up at 4/61.67 and 4/71.57 to stick to their average of 2+ fouls each we'll add that for a nice little 3/14.00 Bet Builder treble.

Back Doucoure/Gueye 2+ fouls & Guimaraes fouled 3+ times @ 3/14.00

Bet here

Now read all of our Premier League previews & tips

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now

Recommended bets

Back Newacastle to win & over 3.5 goals @ 7/24.50
Back Doucoure/Gueye 2+ fouls & Guimaraes fouled 3+ times @ 3/14.00

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Tottenham: Hosts can land a Hammer blow

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Newcastle v Everton: Back more goals for Magpies and 3/1 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League MD31 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 25/1

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: Back Brentford to win all remaining home games

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Easter Monday Opta Stats: Championship tips for the 3pm fixtures

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tipsheet: Five terrific bets for Tuesday from Evens to 13/5

More English Premier League