Wilson flying

Gunners solid in the league

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal's title push faces one of its toughest tests yet, with the Gunners heading north to face a Newcastle side in fine home form.

Since suffering a late defeat against Liverpool in August, Newcastle have won three from three at St James' Park without conceding a goal. The most recent of those was a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, with Eddie Howe's men out of sight by half-time.

Arsenal's win on this ground last season was one of their more accomplished displays of a sometimes shaky run-in, though it ultimately wasn't enough for them to pip Manchester City to the title. This term, an unbeaten 10 games leaves Mikel Arteta's men level on points with the reigning champions, and just two adrift of league leaders Tottenham.

Gunners on top

Newcastle haven't had the best of fortune in this fixture of late, taking just four points from the last 10 home and away meetings with Arsenal. All those points have come under Eddie Howe, though, in the form of a 2-0 win in May 2022 and a goalless draw in North London in January of this year.

Arsenal have recorded 13 Premier League wins away to Newcastle, a figure only bested by Manchester United. That tally includes eight of their last 10 trips to St James' Park, though the Magpies will still have fond memories of coming back from 4-0 down to draw this fixture in 2011.

Mikel Arteta's team are also unbeaten in their last 11 games, stretching back to the final outing of last season. They have scored 28 goals in that run, including five against Sheffield United last time out.

The two teams enter the game off the back of contrasting midweek results, though. While Newcastle cruised to a 3-0 win at Manchester United, Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at West Ham to exit the Carabao Cup.

Issues up front

Arsenal are expected to be without the injured Gabriel Jesus for a number of weeks, while Newcastle took on Wolves last weekend without Alexander Isak. In both cases, though, the men who started up front last weekend took their opportunities.

Back Callum Wilson to score or assist @ 6/52.16 Bet now

Callum Wilson scored both Newcastle goals in the 2-2 draw with Wolves, seeing him pass Isak for league goals this season. His record of a goal every 60 minutes this season is the best from any player to play 90 minutes or more in the Premier League, and he is 15/82.84 to score at any time on Saturday.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah went one better than Wilson, scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday. He is Arsenal's top league scorer this term with five, and is 11/43.70 to score a first away goal of the campaign when the Gunners travel to St James' Park.

Goals on the menu

Newcastle have made efforts to reclaim the 'great entertainers' crown they held back in the 90s under Kevin Keegan. Not only are they the highest scorers in the league with 26, but their expected goals tally of 22.1 is the second-highest in the competition.

Arsenal aren't too far behind with 23 goals. What's more, they have scored in every game this term, with Newcastle scoring in nine of 10, and both teams to score can be backed at 8/111.72.

Curiously, recent history goes against both sides finding the net. The last 10 meetings between the teams in league and cup have seen only one team find the net (or, in January, neither team), with Arsenal's September 2018 win the last time both netted.

Newcastle United v Arsenal prediction

Despite this fixture failing to throw up huge numbers of goals recently, this Newcastle side ought to trouble Arsenal keeper David Raya. Howe's men have scored at least twice in each of their last five games, including an 8-0 victory at Sheffield United in which eight different Newcastle players found the net.

Back Martin Ødegaard to score or assist @ 2/12.94 Bet now

Arsenal rested captain Martin Ødegaard for their last league game after a couple of below-par outings but he came off the bench to score at West Ham in the cup, and he'll want to rebound in a big way if recalled. The Norway skipper scored in this fixture last season, and three of his last four Premier League goals have come away from home.

We have our eye on the Bet Builder market, with goals on the horizon. More than 2.5 goals with Wilson and Ødegaard to score or assist can be backed at just over 6/16.80.

Back over 2.5 goals, Wilson to score or assist and Ødegaard to score or assist @ 6/16.80 Bet now

Watch the latest episode of Football... Only Bettor now...