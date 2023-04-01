</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-aston-villa-tips-back-havertz-key-man-for-chelsea-bet-builder-290323-719.html">Chelsea v Aston Villa: Kai Havertz key man for Bet Builder </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/football-league-trophy-final-tips-bolton-v-plymouth-best-bets-use-hardie-to-back-pilgrims-at-4-1-310323-1230.html">Bolton v Plymouth Football League Trophy Final: Use Hardie to back Pilgrims at 4/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-antepost-betting-tony-calvin-on-the-aintree-bowl-hurdle-and-more-310323-166.html">Aintree Antepost Betting: Tony Calvin on the Aintree Bowl, Hurdle and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-fancies-a-91-shot-in-the-lincoln-300323-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake fancies a 9/1 shot in the Lincoln</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-boardman-to-cause-a-stir-at-a-big-price-for-saturday-donny-double-010423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Boardman to cause a stir at a big price for Saturday Donny double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-mumbai-inidans-ipl-tips-skys-the-limit-010423-194.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians: Sky's the limit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tips-buttler-could-serve-it-up-310323-194.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Buttler could serve it up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-sri-lanka-first-t20-tips-risk-tourists-in-the-chase-010423-194.html">New Zealand v Sri Lanka First T20 Tips: Risk tourists in chase</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/valero-texas-open-in-play-tips-potential-draw-bias-in-texas-300323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rodgers three clear in Texas </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-270323-719.html">US Masters 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-2023-odds-mcilroy-favourite-over-scheffler-with-week-to-go-300323-204.html">US Masters 2023: McIlroy favourite over Scheffler with week to go</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-semi-final-tips-first-serve-key-for-sinner-to-escape-from-alcaraz-310323-778.html">Miami Masters Semi-Final Tips: First serve key for Sinner to escape from Alcaraz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-quarter-final-tips-slower-conditions-to-suit-cerundolo-300323-778.html">Miami Masters Quarter-Final Tips: Slower conditions to suit Cerundolo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-day-eight-tips-underdog-fritz-must-fire-against-alcaraz-290323-778.html">Miami Masters Day Eight Tips: Underdog Fritz must fire against Alcaraz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Bettors losing faith in Ron DeSantis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-odds-4-1-for-next-tory-leader-amid-partygate-fall-out-230323-204.html">Boris Johnson: 4/1 for next Tory leader amid Partygate fall out</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-01">01 April 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate", "name": "Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate", "description": "Manchester United's form has started to weaken in the race for the top four, and Newcastle can go level on points with the Red Devils if they win on Sunday. ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-01T17:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-01T16:04:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Manchester United's form has started to weaken in the race for the top four, and Newcastle can go level on points with the Red Devils if they win on Sunday. Kevin Hatchard expects a cagey encounter... Newcastle chasing third straight league win Two clashes between sides have featured a total of two goals Magpies' striker Isak on strong form Isak the missing piece of the Magpies' puzzle? While Newcastle United's push for Champions League qualification has been underpinned by an excellent defensive effort - the Magpies have leaked a league-low 19 goals in 26 top-flight matches - had they been more clinical in front of goal they might have been in an even better position. Eddie Howe's men have drawn 11 PL games this term, and a big underperformance in attack is probably what has stopped them from turning those stalemates into narrow victories. According to Infogol's Expected Goals data, Newcastle have racked up an Expected Goals For figure of 50.2, but in reality they have only found the net 39 times. That's right up there with the worst differentials in the league, on a par with underperforming sides like Liverpool and Chelsea. However, the recent return to fitness of Swedish international Alexander Isak has provided a boost. The former Real Sociedad forward scored the opener in the 2-1 win over Wolves, and scored a match-winning brace in a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest last time out. That double included a last-gasp penalty to turn one point into three. Isak has scored six top-flight goals in just ten appearances this term, and 14 of his 24 goal attempts have been on target. Joelinton is back after a two-match ban, while defender Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope are hopeful they can shake off minor knocks. Miguel Almiron is expected to miss the game, while former Everton winger Anthony Gordon is short of full fitness. Red Devils have to halt their slide Football moves quickly, and just a few short weeks ago, Manchester United were being talked up as potential disruptors in the Premier League title race. However, a run of three Premier League wins in eight has opened the door to the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and perhaps even Liverpool. There's a sense that a busy schedule (United have already won the League Cup, they'll face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals and they have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League) is catching up with Erik ten Hag's squad, and they'll be without key players this weekend. Casemiro is suspended after picking up his second Premier League red card of the season, while Christian Eriksen has been out for weeks. That is a lot of quality to be without on both sides of the ball, and there are doubts over Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer, Raphael Varane and talismanic forward Marcus Rashford. Ten Hag has faced Newcastle twice, and has seen his side held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, while they ground out a 2-0 win at Wembley in the League Cup final. The Magpies had long spells in the final where they were arguably the better side, but perhaps let themselves down in both boxes, as Manchester United were praised for a streetwise and disciplined display. There are concerns over Manchester United's away form. They have won just four of their last ten Premier League road matches, and they have struggled to contain some of the big hitters. Manchester City put six past them (Erling Haaland and Phil Foden netted a hat-trick apiece in that derby), Liverpool hit them for seven and Arsenal edged a pulsating clash by three goals to two. Tyneside tussle could be tight The two meetings between these sides this term suggest there won't be too many clear-cut chances created, and although Newcastle will be motivated by revenge for the cup final loss and a passionate crowd, I don't expect a gung-ho display. Eight of Newcastle's last ten Premier League games have featured fewer than three goals, and 16 of their 26 PL games have seen an Under 2.5 Goals bet land. Given that this game comes after the international break, there might be a lack of rhythm overall, and I'm quite happy to back Under 2.5 Goals at [1.97]. Back under 2.5 goals 1.97 Isak can spark Bet Builder Given Isak's recent form, and his ability to hit the target, I'm including him in my Bet Builder on the Sportsbook. We can back Under 3.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Isak to have at least one shot on target and Bruno Fernandes to commit at least one foul at a combined price of [2.65]. Fernandes has committed 32 fouls in 25 league games, and the League Cup final was quite a tetchy affair, the kind of game that often sees the Portuguese international lose his temper. As for the corner count, Newcastle games in the PL average a league-high 10.9 corners, whereas Manchester United's average 9.5, so we should clear the Over 6.5 Corners line comfortably. Under 3.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Isak 1+ SOT &amp; Fernandes to commit 1+ foul 2.65", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Eddie Howe is having an excellent season with Newcastle United</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Newcastle United vs Manchester United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 2 Apr, 16:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Newcastle United vs Manchester United", "description" : "Newcastle United vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 02 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Newcastle United vs Manchester United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-02 16:30", "endDate": "2023-04-02 16:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "St. James' Park", "address" : "St. James' Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Newcastle%20United%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Defences%20to%20dominate&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html&text=Newcastle%20United%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Defences%20to%20dominate" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Manchester United's form has started to weaken in the race for the top four, and Newcastle can go level on points with the Red Devils if they win on Sunday. Kevin Hatchard expects a cagey encounter...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Newcastle chasing third straight league win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380">Two clashes between sides have featured a total of two goals</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-utd/32180678">Magpies' striker Isak on strong form</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Isak the missing piece of the Magpies' puzzle?</h2><p></p><p>While Newcastle United's push for Champions League qualification has been underpinned by an excellent defensive effort - the Magpies have leaked a league-low 19 goals in 26 top-flight matches - had they been more clinical in front of goal they might have been in an even better position.</p><p>Eddie Howe's men have <strong>drawn 11 PL games</strong> this term, and a big underperformance in attack is probably what has stopped them from turning those stalemates into narrow victories.</p><p>According to <strong>Infogol's Expected Goals data,</strong> Newcastle have racked up an Expected Goals For figure of 50.2, but in reality they have only found the net 39 times.</p><p>That's right up there with the worst differentials in the league, on a par with underperforming sides like Liverpool and Chelsea.</p><blockquote> <p>However, the recent return to fitness of Swedish international <strong>Alexander Isak</strong> has provided a boost.</p> </blockquote><p>The former Real Sociedad forward scored the opener in the 2-1 win over Wolves, and scored a match-winning brace in a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest last time out.</p><p>That double included a last-gasp penalty to turn one point into three. Isak has scored six top-flight goals in just ten appearances this term, and 14 of his 24 goal attempts have been on target.</p><p><strong>Joelinton</strong> is back after a two-match ban, while defender Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope are hopeful they can shake off minor knocks. Miguel Almiron is expected to miss the game, while former Everton winger Anthony Gordon is short of full fitness.</p><h2>Red Devils have to halt their slide</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Erik Ten Hag close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Football moves quickly, and just a few short weeks ago, Manchester United were being talked up as potential disruptors in the Premier League title race.</p><p>However, a run of three Premier League wins in eight has opened the door to the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and perhaps even Liverpool.</p><p>There's a sense that a <strong>busy schedule</strong> (United have already won the League Cup, they'll face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals and they have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League) is catching up with Erik ten Hag's squad, and they'll be without key players this weekend.</p><p><strong>Casemiro</strong> is suspended after picking up his second Premier League red card of the season, while Christian Eriksen has been out for weeks.</p><p>That is a lot of quality to be without on both sides of the ball, and there are doubts over Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer, Raphael Varane and talismanic forward Marcus Rashford.</p><blockquote> <p>Ten Hag has faced Newcastle twice, and has seen his side held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, while they ground out a 2-0 win at Wembley in the League Cup final.</p> </blockquote><p>The Magpies had long spells in the final where they were arguably the better side, but perhaps let themselves down in both boxes, as Manchester United were praised for a <strong>streetwise and disciplined display.</strong></p><p>There are concerns over Manchester United's away form. They have won just four of their last ten Premier League road matches, and they have struggled to contain some of the big hitters.</p><p>Manchester City put six past them (Erling Haaland and Phil Foden netted a hat-trick apiece in that derby), <strong>Liverpool hit them for seven</strong> and Arsenal edged a pulsating clash by three goals to two.</p><h2>Tyneside tussle could be tight</h2><p></p><p>The two meetings between these sides this term suggest there won't be too many clear-cut chances created, and although Newcastle will be motivated by revenge for the cup final loss and a passionate crowd, I don't expect a gung-ho display.</p><p>Eight of Newcastle's last ten Premier League games have featured fewer than three goals, and 16 of their 26 PL games have seen an <strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong> bet land.</p><p>Given that this game comes after the international break, there might be a lack of rhythm overall, and I'm quite happy to back <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380">Under 2.5 Goals</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.97</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 2.5 goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-utd/32180678" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.97</a></div><h2>Isak can spark Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>Given Isak's recent form, and his ability to hit the target, I'm including him in my Bet Builder on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-utd/32180678">Sportsbook</a></strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>We can back Under 3.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Isak to have at least one shot on target and Bruno Fernandes to commit at least one foul at a combined price of 2.65.</p> </blockquote><p>Fernandes has committed 32 fouls in 25 league games, and the League Cup final was quite a tetchy affair, the kind of game that often sees the Portuguese international lose his temper.</p><p>As for the corner count, Newcastle games in the PL average a league-high 10.9 corners, whereas Manchester United's average 9.5, so we should clear the Over 6.5 Corners line comfortably.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Under 3.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Isak 1+ SOT & Fernandes to commit 1+ foul</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-utd/32180678" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.65</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 ENGLISH FOOTBALL P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 36 Points Returned: 38.1 P/L: +2.1 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB020423">Newcastle v Manchester United</a><strong> </strong>on Sunday.<strong> You must opt-in. </strong>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380">Back Under 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.97</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-utd/32180678">Back Alexander Isak 1_SOT, Bruno Fernandes to commit a foul, Under 3.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.65</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211279380" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Newcastle v Man Utd (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 2 April, 4.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.211279380" data-price="1.99" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.99</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.211279380" data-price="2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.211279380" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.211279380" data-price="2.02" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">2.02</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html%23gobet-1.211279380">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html%23gobet-1.211279380">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279380">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Newcastle%20United%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Defences%20to%20dominate&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html&text=Newcastle%20United%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Defences%20to%20dominate" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html">Everton v Tottenham: 5/2 Toffees can continue Spurs' dreadful away run</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-at-13-1-300323-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders at 13/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-saturday-afternoon-boost-010423-35.html">The Daily Acca: A Saturday afternoon boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest-thumb-1280x720-167425.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/Steve%20Cooper%2C%20Nottingham%20Forest-thumb-1280x720-167425.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-aston-villa-tips-back-havertz-key-man-for-chelsea-bet-builder-290323-719.html">Chelsea v Aston Villa: Kai Havertz key man for Bet Builder </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham Potter, Chelsea.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Graham%20Potter%2C%20Chelsea.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-southampton-tips-oppose-goals-in-six-pointer-showdown-290323-766.html">West Ham v Southampton: Oppose goals in six-pointer showdown</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/Moyes Hammers-thumb-1280x720-179427.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/02/Moyes%20Hammers-thumb-1280x720-179427.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-turf-moor-in-this-61-boost-310323-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at Turf Moor in this 6/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KOMPANY.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KOMPANY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-aston-villa-tips-back-havertz-key-man-for-chelsea-bet-builder-290323-719.html">Chelsea v Aston Villa: Kai Havertz key man for Bet Builder </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-southampton-tips-oppose-goals-in-six-pointer-showdown-290323-766.html">West Ham v Southampton: Oppose goals in six-pointer showdown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-mumbai-inidans-ipl-tips-skys-the-limit-010423-194.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians: Sky's the limit</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html">Everton v Tottenham: 5/2 Toffees can continue Spurs' dreadful away run</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html", "name": "Newcastle United v Manchester United: Defences to dominate" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-manchester-united-tips---defences-to-dominate-310323-140.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vb26e4fa9e5134444860be286fd8771851679335129114" integrity="sha512-M3hN/6cva/SjwrOtyXeUa5IuCT0sedyfT+jK/OV+s+D0RnzrTfwjwJHhd+wYfMm9HJSrZ1IKksOdddLuN6KOzw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7b1347b7add63897","version":"2023.3.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>