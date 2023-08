Liverpool did double over Newcastle last season

Magpies strong at home

Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Liverpool will be keen to build on their victory over Bournemouth, but it won't be straightforward against a Newcastle side who hit five in their first home game this season.

Jürgen Klopp's Reds shrugged off the harsh dismissal of Alexis Mac Allister to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over Andoni Iraola's Cherries at Anfield. The Argentine's red card has been overturned, too, so Mac Allister will be available for Liverpool's trip to St James' Park.

Newcastle go into the game one point behind their opponents, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last time out. However, after running riot against Aston Villa in their home opener, they'll feel they have the goods to cause Liverpool problems as their tricky start continues.

Liverpool's dominant run

Liverpool did the double over Newcastle in the league last season, but both games had mitigating circumstances. Newcastle were the architects of their own downfall at home, with a needless Nick Pope red card putting paid to any hopes of a comeback, while some on Tyneside are still fuming from Fábio Carvalho's late, late winner at Anfield.

More worrying for Eddie Howe's men is the longer-term trend. Their last league win against Liverpool came in their first meeting with Klopp, when a Martin Škrtel own goal and a Gini Wijnaldum clincher gave them victory in December 2015.

Newcastle are 1/11.98 to end that winless run on Sunday, and have six wins, one draw and one defeat at St James' Park since losing to Liverpool in February. Darwin Núńez and Cody Gakpo were the scorers that day, and Núńez is 13/27.40 to score first this time out.

Something's got to give

Liverpool's current unbeaten run of 13 games is the longest in the Premier League. While it wasn't enough to lift them to fourth last season, four points from games against Chelsea and Bournemouth have also extended another run - Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 12 outings (and at least twice in 10 of those 12) since a goalless draw with Chelsea in April.

If Newcastle are to stop that run, going in front ought to help. When scoring first, the Magpies have won 19 and drawn three of their last 22 games.

Of course, fans of their opponents will point out that the last time they went ahead and lost was against Liverpool last August. Alexander Isak opened the scoring that night, only for Roberto Firmino to equalise before Carvalho's last-gasp winner, though neither of the Merseyside club's scorers will be involved this weekend.

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah hasn't hit top gear yet, but there have been flashes. He had a goal disallowed in the opener, and scored last weekend but only after his penalty was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

In scoring against the Cherries, the Egyptian became the first African player to reach 200 goal involvements in the Premier League. Salah is 14th on the Premier League's all-time goal list with 140, and can move closer to the top 10 if he scores at any time 13/82.62 on Sunday, with retired former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Michael Owen currently 10th with 150.

Back Mohamed Salah to score @ 13/82.62 Bet now

Luis Díaz is the only player to score in both of Liverpool's games so far, and the Colombian needs one more to match his August 2022 tally of three in the opening month of the season.

He's 9/19.80 to open the scoring at St James' Park and 11/43.70 to score at any time.

Newcastle United v Liverpool prediction

If we go back to the end of last season, Liverpool have scored and conceded in each of their last four outings. With Newcastle scoring 22 in their last eight home games, more than 3.5 goals at 11/102.08 is tempting.

Back more than 3.5 goals @ 11/102.08 Bet now

Opt-in for a free acca or Bet Builder

Betfair's 90 minute payout is running this weekend, meaning if you back a team that's winning after 90 minutes, it won't matter what happens after that. This means a tip on Man City to win this season's Community Shield would have come good, and it also applies to accas.

Betfair are giving away a free acca or Bet Builder every weekend in August, and the Bet Builder market is where we're looking. More specifically we have our eye on both teams to score and more than 3.5 goals, with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to score or assist. This can be backed at 5/15.80.

BTTS, more than 3.5 goals, Salah and Diaz score or assist @ 5/15.80 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.