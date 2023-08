Only four teams, including Newcastle, conceded fewer goals than Villa in the 2022/23 season

Debutant Diaby looks well placed to make an impact

Wilson is 7/5 2.40 to join exclusive goalscoring group

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Last season was a real step forward for both Newcastle and Aston Villa. Eddie Howe's side boasted the best defence in the league and that provided a foundation to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2004. Saturday's opponents will also be in European competition again, after a 12 year abscene, with the mid-season appointment of Unai Emery providing a springboard for an impressive end to the season.

Both sides have been busy in the summer with the signings of Pau Torres for Villa and Tino Livramento's arrival at Newcastle bolstering already impressive defensive units, while Sandro Tonali and Youri Tielemans will both add more cover in midfield for their new sides.

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw in preseason a couple of weeks ago and while I'd expect a much tighter game this time around I wouldn't be surprise to see the same result. Nick Pope and Emiliano Martinez are two of the best keepers in the league and 21/10 is a great price for those looking to back the draw especially as Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer has you covered off in case of any late drama on Tyneside.

Aston Villa enjoyed a strong away record after sacking Steven Gerrard last season, losing just three of their 12 away games after Emery's arrival and the Spaniard will be looking for his new record signing to hit the ground running.

Moussa Diaby arrived for just over £50m this summer and picked up a couple of goals in preseason, forming an early bond with Ollie Watkins that looked positive.

Tino Livramento's signing has probably come a bit too late for him to expect to start this weekend so Diaby will likely line up against Dan Burn on the Newcastle left. A battle that the pacy Frenchman will fancy his chances of winning.

Priced at 8/18.80 to open the scoring and 13/53.60 to find the net anytime I'd be looking to back Diaby to put Villa infront before Newcastle fight back.

While Villa will be looking to a new man to settle in quickly, Newcastle will be relying on a familiar face. When it comes to starting your season with a bang Callum Wilson is one of the best strikers around; in fact since his Premier League debut in 2015 only Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero have scored more goals in August than Wilson's 11.

The Newcastle number 9 is also looking to become only the third person to score on the first day of the season in four consecutive seasons. Teddy Sheringham managed it four times in the 90s and Liverpool's Mo Salah is currently on a six season streak that started in 2017.

