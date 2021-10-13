Newcastle Takeover Betting: Cash-rich Magpies 40/1 to win the title next season

Newcastle United are 9/1 to finish in the top four next season and 40/1 to win the Premier League the same year after Betfair opened markets on the club's bid for glory under their new owners.

You can get 25/1 on a Toon title in 2023/24.

First up in the new era of plenty on Tyneside is a Premier League fixture at home to Tottenham on Sunday. Both clubs are perennial underachievers but, even though Spurs reached a Champions League final less than three years ago, with billions swelling the St James' coffers it's the team in black and white that many will back for silverware in the next few seasons.

A first win of the 2021/22 league campaign is just what the Geordie faithful would love to see, especially as they sit 19th in the table. They're 3.613/5 for relegation but can take nothing for granted. The Saudis don't want a season in the Championship.

At the time of writing, Steve Bruce is still the manager but there have been reports that he will be sacked imminently and he's 1/14 to be next Premier League manager to lose their job.

Brendan Rodgers is 6/4 favourite to replace him.

But back to those specials markets on the Geordie dreamland that's supposedly just around the corner.

A Premier League title within the next couple of seasons seems unlikely.

Yes, Chelsea did it in the second season of the Roman Abramovich era but they were already in the Champions League and the spine of the team, with John Terry and Frank Lampard, was already in place.

Newcastle may well make headline-grabbing transfer bids in January but players will take time to bed in.

Manchester City's journey from Premier League also-rans to champions might be a fair comparison. It was four years from the Abu Dhabi takeover to the Aguero moment in 2012. If Newcastle do something similar, they could be champions in 2026.

In the meantime winning a cup or two is a sensible target. Newcastle are 12/1 to win the League Cup by the end of next season and 14/1 for the FA Cup. The latter was, of course, their last major piece of silverware.

In 1955.