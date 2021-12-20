Newcastle Betting: Magpies odds-on for relegation as Howe targets signings

Newcastle are odds-on for relegation after their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City left the Magpies three points from safety having played more games than the teams around them.

It was a third consecutive defeat for Eddie Howe's team and they are 1.774/5 to go down.

They are 19th in the table, with only Norwich below them. The Canaries are level on points with Newcastle and have played a game fewer.

Newcastle are as long as 5.49/2 in the market on which team will finish rock bottom, with Norwich 1.9110/11 to suffer that ignominy.

The long odds on Newcastle finishing 20th may be because they were expected to use their owners considerable wealth to sign players in the January transfer window.

But who will be prepared to sign up for a relegation fight and who would be best equipped to help Newcastle achieve safety?

Lingard leads list of Newcastle targets

Jesse Lingard is the shortest price of any player at 5/6 to move to St James' Park before the window closes on 3 February.

He showed last year at West Ham, where he went on loan in January, that he can have an immediate impact on a team.

Newcastle have shipped 41 goals this season - the worst defensive record in the top flight - and their reinforcements at the back could be vital to their chances of survival.

James Tarkowski is 6/5 to move to the north east from Burnley.

Lille's Sven Botman, who plays as a defender for French club Lille, is 17/10 to sign for Howe's squad.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, has said he wants to leave Manchester United and Newcastle are 5/2 to sign the forward.

If they want creativity in midfield then Aaron Ramsey would be a great addition and he is 11/4 to make his Premier League return by swapping the black and white stripes of Juventus for those of Newcastle.

Whatever happens at Newcastle between now and the end of the season, bettors think Howe will still be there at the start of next season.