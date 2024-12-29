Monday's Premier League Tips: Back 9/1 Schar to score at Old Trafford

Football... Only Better Podcast - Listen to the latest episode now!

Aston Villa v Brighton

Monday 19:45

Hindered by Jhon Duran's controversial red card at St James' Park, Aston Villa were thumped 3-0 and only mustered one shot after being reuced to 10 men.

Take the result with a pinch of salt, although it must be said that even with 11 men on each side, Newcastle were probably the better side.

Nevertheless, with no Champions League duty until the end of January, the Villans can focus on domestic duty which is why it is no surprise their form has improved.

Heading to St James' Park, Unai Emery's side won four of the previous five and are 2.001/1 favourites with the Exchange at Villa Park.

Considering goals are also expected with over 2.5 goals at 1.564/7, siding with Villa's creator-in-chief to have a hand in at least one goal makes a lot of sense.

Morgan Rodgers is 13/102.30 to score or assist. The attacker is ever improving and with a hand in eight goals this season, he boasts a G+A per 90 of 0.51.

The Seagulls have only kept four clean sheets all season so there is every chance Rodgers puts them to the sword on Monday.

Recommended Bet Back Morgan Rodgers to score or assist SBK 13/10

Ipswich vs Chelsea

Monday 19:45

Annoyingly, Kieran McKenna dropped Conor Chaplin for the trip to North London but I think his foul lines are worth pursuing, should he get the nod against Chelsea on Monday.

At Arsenal, the Tractor Boys set up in a 5-4-1 system looking to contain and counter and even in this rigid and disengaged structure, they committed 12 fouls.

Striker Liam Delap committed one, winger Omari Hutchinson committed three and Ali Al-Hamadi committed one from the bench.

Chaplin should return to the XI here and his prices to commit 1+, 2+ and 3+ fouls appeal again. He has started seven games this season committing 10 fouls in total, hitting the low line in half and the high line twice.

It is worth noting the low line has clicked in each of his last four starts and the high line twice so at 11/112.00 3+ is definitely worth a punt.

Recommended Bet Back Conor Chaplin to commit 1+ fouls EXC 1.79

Recommended Bet Back Conor Chaplin to commit 2+ fouls EXC 4.5

Recommended Bet Back Conor Chaplin to commit 3+ fouls SBK 11/1

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Monday 20:00, Sky Sports

Not that Ruben Amorim needed reminding about the size of the task at Old Trafford but three defeats on the spin and nine goals conceded should do the trick.

A theme of his tenure so far has been the Red Devils inability to defend set pieces.

It was a pattern that didn't go unnoticed by Alex Boyes and listeners of the Betfair Betting Podcast profited to the tune of a 35/1 winner when Dean Huijsen nodded in the opener during Bournemouth's recent trip to Old Trafford.

Huijen wasn't the first centre back to profit from this weakness though, he was fifth joining Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber and William Sailba. Matheus Cunha and Son Heung-min also scored directly from corners against the Red Devils recently.

It is part of the reason the 9/110.00 about Fabian Schar to score anytime looks a whopping price and that is without considering the centre backs goal scoring exploits.

Schar has netted twice in 16 league appearances this season and scored four times last season. Based on his 0.12 goals per 90 average from the beginning of last campaign, the 9s available is a point too big regardless.

Recommended Bet Back Fabian Schar to score anytime SBK 9/1

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Monday 20:00, Sky Sports

Matty Stevens is worth a tout to score anytime at 13/82.63 with the Sportsbook.

AFC Wimbledon's frontman has netted 14 times in all competitions and with 11 of those coming in League Two, he heads into the weekend with the joint-second most goals in the division. The attacker is amidst a purple patch as well with four in his last six.

The Dons may be amidst a sticky patch of form (4W 3D 4L) but are consistently good at Plough Lane, only Walsall (26) have taken more points then Wimbledon (21) and the majority of talisman Stevens league goals have come on his own patch (7).

The caveat is Gillingham are worryingly low margin under Mark Bonner but have only won one of their last six away league games.