Man Utd Transfers: Barca favs to sign Rashford and Chelsea 4/9 to get Garnacho
Get the latest odds on Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United this week after Ruben Amorim said he would rather pick a 63-year-old than the Red Devils forward...
-
Barcelona most likely destination for Rashford this week
-
Chelsea odds-on to sign Garnacho in January window
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Barcelona are the club most likely to sign Marcus Rashford this week after Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said he would rather pick his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than the England forward.
Rashford is 11/82.38 to move to the Catalan club before the transfer window shuts next Monday (3 February) as he tries to engineer a move from Old Trafford.
He was again left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's trip to Fulham. Afterwards, Amorim made the disparaging comments about Rashford who has spent his entire career at United after coming through the club's youth system.
Could Rashford sign for Dortmund or Arsenal?
Amorim has said that he started leaving Rashford out the squad in December due to the player's performances in training. There appears to be no way back for Rashford but finding a club will not be easy. At the weekend, it was reported that he was prepared to take a pay cut to seal a move to Barcelona.
Dortmund are next in the Rashford betting on Betfair at 3/14.00 while a move to Arsenal is 7/24.50.
That would be an extraordinary development but players have moved between the Premier League clubs, with Robin van Persie leaving Arsenal for United in 2012 and Danny Welbeck going the other way a few years later.
Garnacho transfer to Chelsea is 4/91.44
Alejandro Garnacho is the other forward who could leave Old Trafford this week and the Betfair Sportsbook makes him odds-on to go to Chelsea.
The Blues are 4/91.44 to sign the Argentinian who has been one of United's best performers in the last couple of seasons.
United fans won't be happy if Garnacho leaves but the sale could help United in their attempt to stay within profit and sustainability rules, as Alan Shearer said in his Betfair column.
The Red Devils would prefer to sell Garnacho, who is said to be available at around £60m, to a European club and the other leading contenders are ni Serie A.
Garnacho is 7/24.50 to sign for Napoli and 17/29.50 to go to AC Milan. Wherever he goes, it will be a sad day to see the club offload a 20-year-old with enormous talent but, at the moment, the market says he's going to Chelsea.
Now read Champions League: Ultimate guide to every Matchday 8 permutation
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Chelsea v Liverpool Tips: Back Mac Allister to strike in 68-1 Bet Builder on Sunday
-
Football Betting Tips
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 6/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Premier League Tips: Back Liverpool at 7/1 with Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Basque derby