Barcelona most likely destination for Rashford this week

Chelsea odds-on to sign Garnacho in January window

Barcelona are the club most likely to sign Marcus Rashford this week after Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said he would rather pick his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than the England forward.

Rashford is 11/82.38 to move to the Catalan club before the transfer window shuts next Monday (3 February) as he tries to engineer a move from Old Trafford.

He was again left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's trip to Fulham. Afterwards, Amorim made the disparaging comments about Rashford who has spent his entire career at United after coming through the club's youth system.

Could Rashford sign for Dortmund or Arsenal?

Amorim has said that he started leaving Rashford out the squad in December due to the player's performances in training. There appears to be no way back for Rashford but finding a club will not be easy. At the weekend, it was reported that he was prepared to take a pay cut to seal a move to Barcelona.

Dortmund are next in the Rashford betting on Betfair at 3/14.00 while a move to Arsenal is 7/24.50.

That would be an extraordinary development but players have moved between the Premier League clubs, with Robin van Persie leaving Arsenal for United in 2012 and Danny Welbeck going the other way a few years later.

Garnacho transfer to Chelsea is 4/9 1.44

Alejandro Garnacho is the other forward who could leave Old Trafford this week and the Betfair Sportsbook makes him odds-on to go to Chelsea.

The Blues are 4/91.44 to sign the Argentinian who has been one of United's best performers in the last couple of seasons.

United fans won't be happy if Garnacho leaves but the sale could help United in their attempt to stay within profit and sustainability rules, as Alan Shearer said in his Betfair column.

The Red Devils would prefer to sell Garnacho, who is said to be available at around £60m, to a European club and the other leading contenders are ni Serie A.

Garnacho is 7/24.50 to sign for Napoli and 17/29.50 to go to AC Milan. Wherever he goes, it will be a sad day to see the club offload a 20-year-old with enormous talent but, at the moment, the market says he's going to Chelsea.