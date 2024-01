Spurs want first Premier League double over Utd

Fernandes key for hosts

Man Utd v Tottenham Hotpsur

Sunday 16:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United and Spurs go into Sunday's game off the back of FA Cup third round wins, but both have wider issues to contend with.

United's win at Wigan papered over the cracks of their league form under Erik ten Hag, with just five points picked up in the last five matches since a win against Chelsea in November.

Spurs, meanwhile, beat Burnley in the cup but have begun the year with their defensive injury worries still a factor, even if Micky van de Ven returned to the bench for the last game.

The visitors will be able to call upon new forward Timo Werner for the match, with Radu Dragusin also on his way to help Ange Postecoglou deal with Cristian Romero's injury. United, meanwhile, are expected to have one last game with André Onana in goal before he joins up with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Spurs chase an elusive double

Spurs are 15/82.88 to win on Sunday, and if they do so it would see them complete a first ever Premier League double over United. However, they will be without one of the men who helped them beat Ten Hag's men back in September, with James Maddison still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Arguably the least likely outcome, based on recent history, is the draw 29/10. The last 17 Old Trafford games between these sides have brought 13 wins for United and four for Spurs, though that does include a memorable 6-1 win for the Londoners in 2020.

United, who are 23/20 to win, have broadly enjoyed this fixture during the Premier League era. Three points this weekend would make it 25 wins at home to Spurs, a record for one team at home to a specific opponent. It would be a third straight home victory against them after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick brought a 3-2 win in March 2022 and two second-half goals settled last season's home meeting.

Leaky defences under threat

Spurs' run of 32 straight games finding the net is the current high among Premier League clubs, and they may well fancy their chances against opponents with just one clean sheet in their last seven league games. Keeping United at bay, however, is a different matter.

Postecoglou's team have overperformed against their underlying numbers at both ends of the pitch, but even with that the case they've conceded 29 goals - two more than Ten Hag's side.

You can back both teams to score on Sunday at 2/51.40, and both teams to score more than once at 13/53.60.

Four of the last seven meetings between the teams have brought more than 3.5 goals in total, including the 2-2 draw in April when Ryan Mason took temporary charge of Spurs. More than 3.5 goals this time can be backed at 6/52.20.

Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs' long scoring run owes a fair bit to Richarlison, who followed his dramatic late impact against Sheffield United in September by breaking the deadlock in the December wins against Nottingham Forest and Everton. The Brazilian has five goals in his last five league appearances, and is 11/53.20 to score at Old Trafford.

For the hosts, Bruno Fernandes could be key. The United captain scored from the penalty spot against Wigan on Monday, and has created a league high of 54 chances this term - if the hosts are to score, he is likely to be involved.

You can take advantage of a completely free acca or bet builder this weekend, and we've got a an extra tip for you. That means one for this game and one acca also involving the Premier League's other Sunday game.

In United v Spurs, you can back both teams to score, Fernandes to score or assist and Richarlison 1+ shot on target at 5/23.50.

You can also back both teams to score in United v Spurs and both teams to score in Everton v Aston Villa in an acca at 6/52.20.

