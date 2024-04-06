Manchester United v Liverpool: Antony backed to hit target

No stopping Liverpool's relentless persuit of PL glory

United have faced the most shots of any team in Europe's major leagues in 2024

Antony looks revitalised - back him for a shot on target

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sunday April 7, 15:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are taking a bit of a kicking aren't they? The results only matter crew would argue it's all overblown.

United are sixth in the Premier League, in an FA Cup semi-final after beating Liverpool and are trying to develop their next crop of superstars. If they were a golfer, they'd be slightly under par for this season.

What's the problem then? It's the absolutely woeful underlying process.

They have faced the most shots in the Premier League in 2024 (225) - it's also the most shots faced of any team in Europe's major leagues.

The corners conceded numbers also remain out of control, shipping 101 in their last 10 Premier League games - again, the most of any Premier League team. United could be without four senior central defenders through injury for the visit of their title chasing rivals, meaning Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala, protected by the clunky Casemiro, are likely to start.

Please pray for them won't you?

Liverpool, who have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League games, are 1.674/6 on the Betfair Exchange. A United win trades at a friendless 4.94/1.

Combing Liverpool to win, their corners won line and shots is yet again an avenue to explore for punters.

But I'm not as giddy as I usually am regarding the prospect, especially as the markets have tightened up on United's corners and shots against. Over 7.5 Liverpool corners is 7/52.40 on the Sportsbook and Liverpool's shots line is set at 23 or more at [Evens]. It will probably land but boy is that a high line to surpass.

Liverpool are in the midst of a run-in where any chance to preserve energy is likely to be taken. It could be a very easy afternoon for them, therefore their need for shots and corners will be affected if so.

I'm heading elsewhere for a best bet.

Shots fired! Antony can strike for punters

Although punters are encouraged to play with some Liverpool angles if plotting a Bet Builder, it is worth noting that just 21 days ago United did score four goals against Liverpool over 120 minutes of football in the FA Cup.

Of the 22 shots on target in that game, 11 did come from United, who topped and tailed the match in good style. You could argue the first 15 minutes and final 10-minute periods of that game were arguably the best spells of football United have played under Ten Hag this season.

Such is the quality they possess in forward areas, good spells in games usually result in goals being scored. There are few better teams for making the big moments in matches count than United and their pace, trickery and guile in wide areas will cause Liverpool issues when Ten Hag's men get a foothold in the game.

And judging by his performance at Chelsea, the man tasked with playing down the United right flank will be Antony. He dazzled on his first start of 2024 at Stamford Bridge, playing with intent and intelligence during a 90-minute performance that saw him grab an outrageous assist for Alejandro Garnacho's second goal.

It was his first goal involvement of the Premier League season.

He looked like a player refreshed and ready to step up after a season where personal issues in having to take a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic assault in Brazil has obvious taken its toll on his capacity to perform at his best.

How do we profit then? We head to the shots on target market, where his 10/111.91 price on the Betfair Sportsbook to register at least one shot on target is worth factoring in to any staking plan on the game.

The Brazilian has never shown the clinical finishing ability to make him a viable goalscorer betting option - he's scored just one goal from his last 92 shots in the Premier League. But he does buy plenty of tickets without winning the raffle - as shown by his 1.34 shots on target per 90 average of from last season.

His trick of cutting inside onto his left foot isn't exactly well disguised but it does lead to pathways to hitting the target from such shooting positions, hence the healthy shot on target record. He can register another.

