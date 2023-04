United have scored just one goal in last three PL games

Everton tough to break down under Dyche

Top-four race starting to crystallise

You can't quite say for certain, but the last few Premier League games seem to have whittled the race for two Champions League spots down to four teams.

Liverpool are ten points adrift with just ten games left, and they don't look remotely like a team that could put together the kind of near-flawless run they would need to finish ahead of either Newcastle United or Manchester United.

Tottenham need to somehow escape the shackles placed upon them by former boss Antonio Conte, although I'm not quite sure how they do that under his former assistant Cristian Stellini, while Brighton are a team that certainly has the attacking intent to put together a winning run.

The market certainly believes that Manchester United and Newcastle are on course to join Arsenal and Manchester City in Europe's premier competition next season.

The Red Devils are trading at 1.3130/100 in the Top 4 Finish market, with Newcastle 1.384/11 ahead of the weekend. Newcastle's 2-0 win over Manchester United was certainly a big step forward.

Erik ten Hag's men bounced back from that setback in style in midweek, as they nullified a very good Brentford side in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford netted a first-half winner, the England star's first league goal since mid-February. United have now won 20 of their last 23 competitive games at the Theatre of Dreams, which is a formidable record. That consistency in Salford is covering a multitude of sins that have been showcased on the road.

Casemiro is still suspended, while midfield colleague Christian Eriksen has been out injured long-term. Anthony Martial is once again struggling to be 100% fit.

Keane blockbuster sums up Dyche's Everton

After smashing in a late long-range equaliser against Tottenham, Everton centre-back Michael Keane marvelled at the way space had opened up in front of him against generous opponents, and he enthused about his revival under his former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

The fact that Everton didn't give up, even though for much of the second half they were a goal down and a man down speaks volumes about the work Dyche has already done at Goodison Park.

Everton are unbeaten in four league games since a 4-0 hammering at league leaders Arsenal, and they go into this weekend above the dropzone on goal difference.

Their remaining fixtures are far from kind (they face Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton and Manchester City between now and the end of the season) but the Relegation market has them as odds-against at 3.259/4.

The concern is a lack of goalscoring punch. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin persistently struggling with injury, Everton don't have a striker they can rely upon.

The Toffees' top scorer is Demarai Gray, and he has the grand total of four league goals this term. Going into this weekend, no team had a lower goal tally than Everton's, which stands at a paltry 23 goals in 29 matches.

The Infogol Expected Goals data shows they have created a total of 37.6 xG across the season in attack, so they have massively underperformed.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended after pushing Harry Kane in the face on Monday and getting himself sent off. Calvert-Lewin will be given a fitness test ahead of the game, but he has only managed nine top-flight starts this term.

United fair favourites, but don't expect goalfest

The hosts are justifiable favourites at 1.558/15, but the Opta stats tell us that Everton have drawn their last three games at Old Trafford, and I can't get excited about supporting the hosts at that price.

Instead, I'll back Under 2.5 Goals at 2.0621/20. That has paid out in United's last three league games (they have scored just one goal in that sequence), and it has landed in six of nine PL matches since Dyche took the reins at Everton.

The visitors will look to be organised and disciplined, and their scoring problems should be in our favour.

Back Under 2.5 Goals in Manchester United v Everton @ 2.06

Shots and fouls worth combining

We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here (see Bet Builder offer below) to put together a 2.427/5 shot. I'll back United winger Antony to have two shots or more (he averages 3.18 shots per 90 in the Premier League) and Marcus Rashford to have a shot on target (average of 1.33 per 90 this season).

I'll stick with the low-scoring theme by throwing in Under 3.5 Goals, and we'll go for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana to commit at least one foul (he has committed 42 already in the Premier League).