Man Utd secure third straight success

Manchester United continued their revival with a third consecutive Premier League victory after Jadon Sancho struck the only goal of the game at rock-bottom Leicester on Thursday night - but head coach Erik ten Hag believes there's still room for improvement.

Sancho scored his second of the season in the 23rd minute as the Red Devils, now up to fifth, capitalised on Leicester's poor defensive positioning with the winger rounding the goalkeeper from Marcus Rashford's through ball.

United remained largely in control and were rarely troubled thereafter with a solid, unspectacular but highly efficient effort.

However, Ten Hag is not convinced his side have completely solved their problems. He said, "Maybe it's too quick to say to say we have turned a corner. We're building a team and a squad who are sticking together, fighting for each other, they co-operate and if you do that, you get the right results. We have to step it up further, and Sunday will be a really good test."

Man Utd fielded an unchanged team the King Power Stadium with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo arriving off the bench in the second-half.

New signing Antony will be available for the weekend's encounter, whilst the hosts are hoping to have Anthony Martial back in the squad after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Arsenal five from five

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli struck in each half as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Premier League season to five games with a 2-1 success over struggling Aston Villa on Wednesday night at The Emirates.

The Gunners threatened every time they came forward with Jesus, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all passing up opportunities before Jesus slammed in his third of the season on the half-hour mark.

Arsenal could, and probably should, have extended their advantage in a dominant first-half performance.

Villa improved after the break and found an equaliser directly from a corner as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale protested impeded.

But they were on level terms for less than three minutes as Mikel Arteta's men went straight back on the offensive and regained their lead with Gabriel Martinelli turning in Saka's pinpoint cross to seal the points.

Speaking post-match, Arteta said: "We are winning football matches we deserve to win with the way we are performing and playing. We have to continue. The way we play in the first half, with the amount of chances is really pleasing as a coach. It's the most difficult thing in football to score goals but today we had big chances we didn't put away."

Arteta is sweating on the fitness of Odegaard and Ramsdale after the pair picked up midweek knocks, whilst Albert Sambi Lokonga came into the midfield for the injured Mohamed Elneny.

Oleksandr Zinchenko should be fit enough to feature but Thomas Partey is a confirmed absentee for the visitors.

Manchester United have won just one of their last eight Premier League games against Arsenal (W1-D3-L4) - last season's 3-2 triumph here at Old Trafford - yet the Red Devils are rarely turned over at Old Trafford in this particular head-to-head.

United have posted an impressive W9-D5-L1 across the most recent 15 league match-ups between the pair here.

Man Utd 2.6213/8 have registered three successive Premier League victories for the first time in almost a year.

The rejuvenated Red Devils were convincing when dispatching Liverpool, although Erik ten Hag's team were more effective and efficient when overcoming Southampton and Leicester. United have since moved in favouritism for Sunday's clash.

Arsenal 2.8415/8 are looking to become only the fifth different side to win their opening six Premier League matches in a season - the Gunners last did so in the top-flight in 1947-48.

The capital club boast the second-best Expected Goals (xG) ratio return in the division, but this marks a significant step-up in class for the visitors, who've enjoyed a soft schedule.

Last season's meetings were fun-filled affairs, concluding 3-2 and 3-1 to the home side on each occasion.

However, the five previous contests all featured Under 2.5 Goals 2.186/5 and Manchester United's newfound defensive resilience suggests the goal expectancy around 2.90 is arguably a little too high to be involved in a pro-goals play.

Instead, backing Man Utd Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals via the Bet Builder holds plenty of appeal at 1.981/1.

The selection gives us a range of correct scores onside - the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, or 2-1 home triumph, as well as the 0-0 and 1-1 draws - and should give us a good run for our money with Arsenal likely to miss Thomas Partey's midfield presence here.

The ex-Dortmund star has notched in two of his last three games and is looking lively on the left.

