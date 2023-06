Raya or Pickford fancied to replace out-of-contract De Gea

Mount deal agreed but which midfielders will join him?

United linked to many new strikers

New goalkeeper key with De Gea set for exit

David De Gea's 12-year stint between the sticks for Manchester United looks set to end on Friday with no new contract on the table according to various sources.

If the Spanish shot stopper does depart Old Trafford it will mean that Erik ten Hag's priority will be to sign a new goalkeeper before the start of the new season, and according to the Betfair Sportsbook no fewer than four keepers are being considered.

Brentford's David Raya is the most likely goalkeeper to join United now that Tottenham appear to have decided to look elsewhere. Raya is Evens on the Sportsbook to sign before the end of the current transfer window, Spurs are second favourites at 3/13.95.

Alternatively, United could bid for current England number one Jordan Pickford (2/12.94 to sign for United). The 29-year-old will surely jump at the chance to join a title contender as opposed to the relegation scraps suffered in recent seasons with his current club Everton.

Other goalkeepers being linked with a move to Old Trafford include Illan Meslier at 7/24.40, recently relegated with Leeds United, and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez who is 5/15.80 to leave Aston Villa and sign for the Red Devils.

To sign for Man United before 4 September:

- David Raya Evs

- Jordan Pickford 2/12.94

- Illan Meslier 7/24.40

- Emiliano Martinez 5/15.80

Mount deal agreed, could Caicedo join him?

Manchester United have been chasing Mason Mount since the end of the season and it appears now that they have got their man.

A deal worth £60m was agreed on Thursday afternoon, and with personal terms agreed weeks ago it looks a foregone conclusion that the Chelsea midfielder will move north to Manchester.

Mount was available to back at 1/41.24 to join United before betting was suspended.

Ten Hag has no shortage of midfielders so it's quality rather than quantity that's required, and Brighton's highly-rated midfielder Moises Caicedo is 7/24.40 to follow Mount up north, though Chelsea remain red hot favourites at 1/51.20 to sign the 21-year-old.

A host of strikers being targeted

Other than a new goalkeeper should De Gea leave, United's other priority is to sign a top class striker, and there's now shortage of possible targets according to the Betfair Sportsbook.

The shortest price of those potential arrivals is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is 13/82.62 to join United.

However, at just 20-years-old will his relative inexperience mean he's more of a future prospect rather than someone Ten Hag relies on to have a similar impact as Erling Haaland did at Manchester City?

Another name linked with United that could fall into the 'inexperienced' bracket is Brighton's Evan Ferguson (6/16.80), who at just 18-years-old was a huge hit for the Seagulls in the Premier League last term.

So if it's experience United are after then Harry Kane would fit the bill perfectly, though interest in England's captain appears to have waned in recent weeks. He can be backed at 15/28.40 to move to Old Trafford.

As you can see from the list below, there's no shortage of attackers and strikers being linked with United, including the likes of Neymar (9/25.30) and Kylian Mbappe (8/18.80).

Whoever United end up signing you can be sure of one thing, it's going to be a very busy few months for the Manchester United hierarchy.

To sign for Man United before 4 September:

- Rasmus Hojlund - 13/82.62

- Goncalo Ramos - 3/13.95

- Randal Kolo Muani - 10/34.33

- Neymar - 9/25.30

- Evan Ferguson - 6/16.80

- Harry Kane - 15/28.40

- Kylian Mbappe - 8/18.80

