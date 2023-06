Leipzig star evens to make Anfield move

Klopp plots midfield revolution

10.5 19/2 price sees Liverpool third favourites for title

Dominik Szoboszlai is evens to sign for Liverpool after the Leipzig player's representatives met with Anfield officials.

The midfielder is a target for Newcastle 4/14.80 but the Reds appear to be in pole position to bring him to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich 15/28.40 may also be in for a player who has proven quality in the Bundesliga.

The Hungarian has a release clause in his contract of around £60m. He can play in any position across the midfield, is comfortable running with the ball and creates plenty of chances - exactly what Jurgen Klopp is looking for as he tries to rebuild his midfield.

James Milner has alread left for Brighton and, at 33, Jordan Henderson may be used more sparingly than he has been in the past.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, is reportedly on his way from Liverpool to Leipzig on loan.

Liverpool finished sixth in the Premier League last season and the Reds boss wants significant improvement in 2023/24.

They are 10.519/2 in the Betfair Exchange title winner market behind Manchester City 1.768/11 and Arsenal 7.26/1.

Liverpool 11/2 to sign Barella

Nicolo Barella is another midfielder who is attracting attention from Liverpool and Newcastle. The Reds are 11/26.40 to get the Inter Milan man, with the Magpies 5/23.50 favourites.

The Reds have already bought Alexis Mac Allister for an initial fee of around £35m from Brighton - a fee that looks like a potential bargain in an inflated market.

The Argentinian was brilliant for Brighton last season and for his country in their World Cup winning campaign in Qatar.

Reds' Mbappe dream still alive?

He played against Kylian Mbappe in the final and it is not impossible that Klopp will try to bring the French superstar to Anfield.

Liverpool have long been linked with the 24-year-old and, while Real Madrid are 8/111.72 to sign him this summer, odds of 9/19.80 show that there is still a slim chance that he could line up for Klopp's team next season.

Mbappe is 13/10 to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the French champions weigh up whether to keep him and risk losing him for free in 12 months when his contract runs out.