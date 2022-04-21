Manchester United Betting: Latest odds as Erik ten Hag appointed manager

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United's fifth permanent manager in nine seasons when he takes over at the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Dutchman will leave Ajax to take up the Old Trafford job after both clubs announced they had reached an agreement.

Ten Hag was chosen ahead of Mauricio Pochettino, who was backed into favouritism for the job, and a host of others including Julen Lopetegui.





The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik -- Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

United are sixth in the Premier League and 22.021/1 to achieve a top four finish. They have games against major rivals to come - first against Arsenal on Saturday - but their season is fizzling out under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

United odds-on for top six and Europa League under new boss

They are 1.261/4 to finish in the top six and play Europa League football under Ten Hag next season but, with the Red Devils winning just two of their last seven in the league, seventh-placed West Ham 3.8514/5 may yet catch them.

The new United manager will also face big decisions regarding personnel.

The club have hinted that there will be be several signings in the summer - they are 13/2 to sign Harry Kane and 4/1 to land Declan Rice - but it will be just as interesting to see who leaves Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba is odds-on to sign for Paris Saint-Germain and, after he limped off early in United's 4-0 defeat at Anfield, it's possible he will never again be seen in a United shirt.

Jesse Lingard is 5/2 to return to West Ham permanently after starring on loan there last season.

The futures of Marcus Rashford and Crisitiano Ronaldo are perhaps the two most intriguing that Ten Hag will have to decide on.

The England man has struggled for fitness and form this season and is 4/1 to join Newcastle and 6/1 to move to Spurs.