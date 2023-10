City have lost three of last six

Man Utd won three on the spin but not convincing

It's derby day again in Manchester and it'll be an emotional and highly-charged Old Trafford that will host the 191st clash between rivals City and United.

The first derby since Sir Bobby Charlton died is sure to stir emotions, if they even needed it in this fixture, which has been largely dominated by City of late even though they lost at Old Trafford last season.

It's sure to be a huge game and with huge games comes our pick of the best Bet Builder options for your consideration. So let's dive right in...

Man Utd home comforts Bet Builder

This is Man Utd's sixth home game in about a month, and they've won three and lost two of the previous five without turning in a performance of any real quality in that time.

City have lost three of six though - all away from home - so the Red Devils have a chance no matter how poor they've looked at times under Erik ten Hag.

Two of City's three defeats were 1-0s, but it's hard to see this United defence keeping them out after just four clean sheets all season - against Wolves, Burnley, Palace reserves and Copenhagen, just about.

So any home win will come with both teams scoring surely - and if the hosts are to win then their new star striker Rasmus Hojlund will have to find a way to score. Hojlund is 3/13.95 to score his first league goal for United.

Back Man Utd win, both teams to score & Hojlund anytime scorer @ 12/113.00 Bet now

Man City cruise Bet Builder

Man City are 4/71.56 favourites for a reason - United just haven't look great all season and not many teams will win three in a row yet still look in turmoil.

Two stoppage time goals from Scott McTominay, Andre Onana's penalty save against Copenhagen and a scrappy win at Sheff Utd came after bad home defeats to Palace and Galatasaray - there's really not much to fear for Pep Guardiola.

Brighton battered United here and City could do something similar with a fast start - and now Erling Haaland back is in the goals after his three-game, erm, 'drought' I suppose it was, for him!

If he gets one he's likely to get two, as he's done twice in his last four games for club and country - and you can back Haaland for 2+ goals at 4/14.80.

Back Man City -1, over 3.5 goals & Haaland 2+ goals @ 9/19.80 Bet now

Getting the goals Bet Builder

So who'll be creating and scoring the goals? I'm not sure we want to go too heavy on United players for this one, but the one who has to show up is Bruno Fernandes - who has five goals involvements this season.

He's been prolific for Portugal and got an assist at Sheff Utd, so is worth backing at 5/23.50 in the score or assist market.

City have far more options, but Guardiola has been glowing in his praise for Jeremy Doku, who is really growing into his role and has had a goal or assist in three of his last five.

Back Doku for a goal or assist at 7/52.40.

Julian Alvarez is also growing into a big player for City, with only Haaland being involved in more goals than the World Cup winner this season with his 11 - so we'll add him in to complete our treble.

Back Fernandes, Alvarez & Doku goal or assist @ 14/115.00 Bet now

Heated Derby battle Bet Builder

Harry Maguire is back in the side has played his part in United winning again - but he'll have his hands full with City and the 17/10 on him to have 2+ fouls looks a great price.

Maguire's had a foul in each of his last four games, with multiple fouls in two of those so the stats are strong.

Rodri is Man City's main man for a lot of things, including getting stuck in as he's given away seven more fouls than anyone else in the squad - and his stats include six games with multiple fouls this season.

We'll also take a look at Man Utd to give away 12+ fouls after they gave away 15 at home to Man City last season - and have reached 12 in five games already this season.

Man Utd have had 3+ cards in five games this season, with a further four games with 2+ cards and against this City side, even at home, three cards should come pretty easily.

Back Man Utd over 2.5 cards & 12+ fouls, Rodri & Maguire 2+ fouls @ 10/111.00 Bet now

Shoot for value Bet Builder

Again we're looking at Doku here for a shots on target Bet Builder as he's hit the target three times in his last two games - and given the way he's playing we'll happily take 8/111.72 in him to hit the target just once at Old Trafford.

Rodri is 11/102.08 for a shot on target and that's worth taking as only Alvarez and Haaland have more shots on target for City than the Spaniard.

And for a tasty treble why don't we roll the dice with the in-form Scott McTominay for 1+ shots on target at a eye-catching 5/23.50.

He's by no means a regular but recently he's troubled keepers with his new-found goal threat.

Back Doku, Rodri & McTominay 1+ shots on target @ 12/113.00 Bet now

