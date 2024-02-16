Manchester City v Chelsea : Back Kevin De Bruyne in a 7/2 Bet Builder

De Bruyne flying since his return

Chelsea relying on ex-City stars

Manchester City v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Sky Sports Main Event

It's February, which means Manchester City's semi-regular and often-unstoppable title charge is in full force.

In each of the last three seasons, Pep Guardiola's team have blown their rivals away with a devastating run, often beginning around this time of year. Last season, that meant a run of 14 wins in 15 games beginning just before Valentine's Day.

The last of those wins came against Chelsea in May, with Julián Álvarez scoring the only goal of the game. The Blues are the opponents this weekend, but plenty has changed since that 1-0 win.

City becoming tough to beat

That victory in May was one of six for City in their last eight games at home to Chelsea. Five of those wins were to nil, and Guardiola's team are 27/20 to win to nil this time out.

Back Man City to lead at HT @ 8/111.73 Bet now

History dictates, too, that a clean sheet for the visitors is a tall order. A 2-0 win during Maurizio Sarri's tenure marks the only Chelsea shutout in the last 19 meetings, and the London side have worked their way through several managers since then.

The reverse fixture in November brought goals - eight of them, in fact, as the teams played out a pulsating 4-4 draw. City are 11/43.75 to score more than 3.5 goals again, while a more conservative over 2.5 goals for the hosts can be backed at 11/102.11.

A chance to haunt old employers

If Chelsea are to get something from this game, they could find themselves relying on two ex-City players. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling both moved to Stamford Bridge from the Etihad Stadium, and the pair account for 15 of Chelsea's 41 league goals this season.

Both scored in the reverse fixture, and if either nets on Saturday they would become the first ex-City player or players to score against the Manchester club home and away in one season. Palmer is 7/24.50 to score at any time, while the odds on Sterling are 4/15.00.

Neither was on target in the Blues' last game, when they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1. City are also coming off a win, with their 2-0 victory over Everton a sixth on the spin in the league, while they also overcame FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek.

De Bruyne could be the key

It was Erling Haaland with the goals against Everton, but Kevin De Bruyne's assist for the second was also impressive. The Belgian has set up a goal in each of his four appearances since returning from injury in January, and also notched a goal and two assists in Copenhagen.

De Bruyne, who spent time at Chelsea earlier in his career, has a chance to become just the 11th player to assist a goal in five straight Premier League games, He's 10/111.91 to get an assist, and 11/43.75 to score what would be his second league goal of the season.

Back De Bruyne 1+ shots on target @ 4/61.67 Bet now

Even if De Bruyne is unable to contribute to a goal, it's hard to see City failing to score. They've netted in each of their last 44 home league games - the longest such run in England's top flight, last drawing a blank against Crystal Palace in October 2021.

Manchester City v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have improved throughout the season when it comes to scoring goals, and have drawn a blank just once since failing to put away any of their 17 shots against Brentford in October. Against City, though, one goal might not be enough.

De Bruyne looks to be the danger man right now, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the midfielder put his old club to the sword. We have our eye on a Bet Builder: Man City to lead at half-time, with Kevin De Bruyne 1+ shot on target and Kevin De Bruyne anytime assist, can be backed at 7/24.50.

Back City to lead at half-time, De Bruyne 1+ shots on target and De Bruyne anytime assist @ 7/24.50 Bet now

Now read more Premier League tips

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.