Man Utd vs Fulham: Back Ten Hag to kick-off with a win & 7/2 Bet Builder

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Bruno Fernandes SuperBoost!

Betfair are kicking off the new season with a SuperBoost at Old Trafford, with the hope that their captain Bruno Fernandes will be fouled 1 or more times.

Fernandes, who has just signed a new deal at the club, won 1 or more fouls in eight of his last 10 Premier League games for Manchester United at the back end of last season - winning 14 in total.

Fulham will know he is the main attacking threat and will have to stay tight to stop him pulling the strings.

Indeed, since his Manchester United debut in 2020, Bruno has been fouled more times than any other player a the club (180). Let's hope he can win one more, with the SuperBoosted price of 1/12.00 (up from 4/91.44)!

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Fernandes to be fouled 1 or more times (won 14 fouls in final 10 PL games) SBK 1/1

We're back! It only seems like a few days ago Spain were winning the Euros and now the 2024-25 Premier League season kicks-off at Old Trafford on Friday night as Man Utd host Fulham.

Man Utd's customary home opener - this is the eighth year in a row they've started the season at home - gives Erik ten Hag the chance to get off to a crucial good start.

As although he won the FA Cup and they've signed a few decent players, he's still on a relatively short leash after losing 14 league games last season - the most since 1990 - and a poor start will pile the pressure back on.

Match Preview Man Utd - Fulham Man Utd W W W L L D Fulham L W L D D L Full Stats Powered by Opta

But they're odds-on favourites at 4/71.57 for a home win against mid-table finishers Fulham who have lost skipper Tim Ream and top midfielder Joao Palhinha over the summer.

Fulham won here last season, for the first time in 21 years, but the club and Marco Silva personally have poor records against the Red Devils so it'd be a pretty big upset if they claimed an away win at 9/25.50.

We should really still proceed with caution where Ten Hag's Man Utd are concerned but they should really kick-off with a win - but with Fulham finding the net as four of the last five meetings have seen both sides score.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win and both teams to score SBK 9/5

Use free bet on 7/2 Bet Builder treble

Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes created more chances than any other player in the Premier League last season and he'll continue to be their main source of attacking intent this term.

Fernandes is worth backing at 10/111.91 to score or assist given he's also on the pens and free kicks and can always pop up with a goal.

United's keeper Andre Onana was a busy many last season as he led the league in saves made, and I suspect Fulham will make him work a bit on Friday night just as Wolves did in that controversial Old Trafford opener last year.

He made six saves against Wolves but we'll back Onana to make 3+ saves against Fulham at 5/61.84 and add that as the second leg of a Bet Builder treble for the game.

We'll complete the Bet Builder with Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz to have 1+ shot on target at 4/71.57 and be one of the visitors testing out Onana.

Muniz had 60 shots in the back half of last season, with only two players having more, and with United backed to concede in a slow start then he can make the most of it.

With Betfair offering a free bet this weekend then this treble could be just the ticket.