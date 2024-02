Back a 9/2 5.50 Bet Builder player props treble

Score draw worth a shot at 4/1 5.00

Back the score draw at Old Trafford

Well that was quite something at Molineux wasn't it! Man Utd pinching a thrilling 4-3 win to make it four games unbeaten, yet Erik ten Hag was far from happy.

Utd twice blew two-goal leads against Wolves, before getting lucky at the end, and after also being pegged back from 2-0 up at Newport there's more than a hint of worry about their fragile defence.

West Ham haven't tasted victory yet in 2024 though and have been toothless at Old Trafford of late - losing their last three Premier League visits 1-0 and losing 12 of of 15 games here since Carlos Tevez gave them their dramatic last league win at the ground in 2007.

So that record and their poor form this year lead David Moyes' men to be big 4/15.00 outsiders for an away win while United are heavy favourites at 8/131.61.

The Hammers have beaten United in the last two meetings, albeit both at the London Stadium, and the Red Devils are still dodgy enough not to fully trust them - so the 16/54.20 on the draw might not be the worst shout in the world.

Man Utd's attack has been firing the last couple of games, but they've kept just four clean sheets all season at Old Trafford and only one in the last eight.

Because of that, then both teams to score at 8/131.61 is very much in play, but Moyes will come not to lose and they've actually done well against the better sides on the road.

The score draw looks the bet for me.

Back 9/2 Bet Builder treble

In terms of goals, Jarrod Bowen is always the man to side with for West Ham - he's not scored for a couple of games but not for the want of trying with seven efforts on goal.

Bowen is 11/43.75 anytime goalscorer and with goals in eight away games including at Anfield and Tottenham then he's as likely as anyone to find the net for the visitors.

United have been spreading their goals around, with 12 different players bagging in the Premier League this season - Scott McTominay is 7/24.50 to find the net but is actually the club's top scorer after he scored at Wolves.

For safety, though, we'll take both McTominay at 8/111.73 and Bowen at 8/131.61 to have a shot on target each as part of a player props Bet Builder.

And after he delivered against Wolves, we'll run it back with Casemiro 2+ fouls at 5/61.84 - which he's managed in nine of 18 games and in all of his last four.

