Manchester United and Manchester City go into their first derby of the season off the back of narrow wins in their last league games, with drama in Europe in the meantime.

United's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United was the second in a row by that margin, while a narrow lead against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League only became a certain victory when André Onana kept out a last-minute Jordan Larsson penalty.

City also won 2-1 in their last league game, beating Brighton after back-to-back losses, and kept up a 100% group record in Europe by beating Young Boys

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of Casemiro from suspension, as well as Sergio Reguilón's midweek comeback after injury and illness. City, meanwhile, will have to cope without Manuel Akanji after the Swiss defender's late red in their last league outing.

City a thorn in United's side

Manchester City haven't lost many Premier League games over the last 12 years, winning seven titles during the period. During that period, they have ensured the balance of power between them and their neighbours has shifted, but they haven't had it all their way.

United, who are 4/14.80 to win on Sunday, have eight wins to City's 13 in this fixture since the start of the 2011-12 season. City have seven of their eight Premier League victories at Old Trafford over that period, including a momentous 6-1 win in 2011.

Pep Guardiola's team didn't manage to complete the double in this fixture last season, though, winning 6-3 at home but losing 2-1 at Old Trafford in contentious circumstances. Marcus Rashford scored the comeback winner on that occasion and is 16/54.20 to score at any time on Sunday.

Potential European hangovers

United and City have met immediately after European exploits on eight previous occasions. Just one of those brought a win for United, with Robin van Persie scoring a late winner at the Etihad Stadium in December 2012, and City are 8/131.60 to add to their five wins in these circumstances.

The last time City beat United straight after a European game was November 2021. On that occasion, they won 2-0 at Old Trafford in what proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjær's final derby, with Bernardo Silva scoring City's second after an Eric Bailly own goal.

This time last year, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in their comprehensive victory. Haaland is 14/115.00 to score another treble this time around after scoring twice in Switzerland in midweek and he's 5/61.84 to score at anytime.

Surprising goal threats

Just four scorers were responsible for the nine goals when these teams met in October 2022, but United and City have benefited from different goal threats of late. United midfielder Scott McTominay has three goals in his last two league games, though he also conceded penalties in back-to-back games in different competitions.

City have benefited from the fast-starting Julian Álvarez this term. He has scored the opener in three different league games this term, and is 11/26.40 to score first at Old Trafford.

Last season's Old Trafford meeting saw Bruno Fernandes score a goal which sparked plenty of debate around the offside rules. The home captain has two league goals this term, both in wins, and is 9/25.30 to score his third this weekend.

Manchester United v Manchester City prediction

If City fail to win, they could lose further ground in the title race after recent defeats to Wolves and Arsenal left them playing catch-up. Fellow high-flyers. Spurs and Arsenal will have completed their matches before the derby kicks off, while Liverpool are in action at 2pm on Sunday, giving Guardiola's men an idea of the lay of the land.

With this in mind, we've got our eye on the Bet Builder market and fancy last season's Premier League top scorer Haaland to get among the goals. City to win, Haaland to score and Casemiro to pick up a yellow card can be backed at 5.57.

