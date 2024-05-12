Man Utd v Arsenal: Five Bet Builders headlined by 22/1 and 23/1 shots

Once the premier fixture between the division's big guns, now it's just Arsenal going for the title as they visit Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is fighting for his job as well as a place in Europe so he can ill afford a spanking that could be coming if the Gunners show their best and Red Devils show their worst.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to go one better than last year, and would hate for his title challenge to falter here - but how will this big game go?

As always with these high-profile matches we've got five Bet Builders to consider...

Gunners run riot Bet Builder

Arsenal are 29 points ahead of Man Utd and that just about sums up the gap in quality this season - so the Gunners really should walk this one as they're as short as they've ever been at 4/111.36 for an away win.

United have already lost 13 league games this season and have gone nine games without a clean sheet - which isn't great news against this Arsenal side who've ben banging in goals but also have the best defence in the league.

With 10 clean sheets on the road so far, it'd be no surprise in this case for Arsenal -1 on the handicap to land as well at 1/12.00 given Man Utd have let in 81 goals this term.

And you can't really back an Arsenal win without including a goal for Bukayo Saka - who has scored in three of his last four games against Man Utd.

Finally, playing on Utd's love of giving away shots on target we'll back Arsenal to have 8+ shots on target at 11/102.11 - which the Gunners have managed in three of the last four. Utd have just allowed 10 and 6 to Palace and Burnley...

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal win to nil (-1 handicap), 8+ shots on target & Saka to score SBK 13/1

Man Utd surprise Bet Builder

The Red Devils are a huge 6/17.00 for a home win, which let's face it would be bordering on a miracle if they play anything like they did against Palace, or Burnley, of Sheff Utd or...you get the message.

Even though a win could help Man City win the title, times are bad, and Erik ten Hag is up against it - plus Arsenal have a rotten record here of just one win in 16 league visits.

Maybe claiming it's a bogey ground is a bit of straw clutching, but strange things can happen and if United can drag Arsenal into hectic type of game like they did with Liverpool they could have a chance.

They've hardly got any defenders so there's no way Man Utd are keeping a clean sheet, but if they get Bruno Fernandes and Marcus rashford back they could be a threat at least.

Rashford has scored four goals in his last four games against Arsenal, and his 10 goal involvements overall against them are the most he's managed against anyone - so his 3/14.00 to score anytime is worth including if we're backing this upset result.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win, both teams to score & Rashford anytime scorer SBK 17/1

The helter-skelter draw Bet Builder

If you use Liverpool as the example, Man Utd largely got battered across two games yet emerges with two 90-minute draws as games descended into madness.

With the crowd up, Utd can thrive in the chaos, even if it did need Liverpool to miss a bagful of sitters. Arsenal are unlikely to do the same, but you never know...

The draw is priced at 9/25.50 and it'll definitely be a score draw like six of United's last nine games have ended after 90 minutes, but we may as well add in over 3.5 goals at 10/111.91.

That bet's landed in three of their last six.

And in United's desperation, because let's face it even if they draw they'll be under the kosh most of the game, it's easy to back them to have most cards at 10/111.91 for a bumper Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back the draw, over 3.5 cards & Man Utd most cards SBK 22/1

Shots galore Bet Builder

With the amount og goals and shots on target Man Utd concede it'd be rude not to tap into that, so let's put together a shots-based Bet Builder.

We've got to be Arsenal biased for obvious reasons, and a nice place to start is Declan Rice at 1/12.00 for 1+ shot on target, which he's managed in three of his last four.

Kai Havertz could get a lot of joy from a patched-up United defence, so we'll add 2+ shots on target from the German at 7/52.40 - which has landed in four of his last six.

We're not expecting much from United but they can muster up a couple of shots on target, right? Bruno Fernandes leads the way as a 5/61.84 chance after 12 shots on target in his last 13 games, with Alejandro Garnarcho just behind at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Havertz 2+ shots on target & Rice, Fernandes, Garnacho 1+ shots on target SBK 16/1

Feisty fouls Bet Builder

Kai Havertz is great in both of the fouls and to be fouled markets - notching up at least two of each in his last two games and that double is around 5/23.50 to land again at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot is 15/82.88 for 2+ fouls and will be under pressure wherever he plays, while I think Antony could be the wild card we need here.





The Brazilian is 2/13.00 to give away 2+ fouls and with Arsenal expected to have plenty of the ball if he's pressed into defensive action he's exactly the type to get frustrated.

Recommended Bet Back Havertz fouled 2+ times, Havertz, Antony & Dalot 2+ fouls SBK 23/1

