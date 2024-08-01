Man Utd Transfers Betting: McTominay 11/8 to join Fulham and Reds 3/10 to get Branthwaite

Is McTominay heading to west London?

Will Yorro injury make Branthwaite deal a must?

Manchester United rejected a second bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay but the west London club are still the favourites to sign the midfielder if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

McTominay proved himself a useful member of Erik ten Hag's squad last season, scoring 10 goals. With the club needing to balance the books as they bring in new players, however, they are said to be minded to sell.

Fulham target Man Utd's McTominay

He is 11/82.38 to sign for Fulham after they reportedly upped their offer to £20m for the Scottish player. United are said to want around £30m and it is not known whether the Craven Cottage club will meet the asking price. They could meet in the middle and do business at around £25m.

He is 8/151.53 to stay at United beyond the current window but Galatasaray 9/25.50 are surprising second favourites to get McTominay if he fancies switching to Turkey, while West Ham 11/112.00 are the same price as a move to any Saudi Arabian club.

Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United remains the subject of some intrigue and, if he does make a more this summer, it is 13/82.63 that Barcelona will be the forward's destination.

Rashford has said, however, that he wants to stay at Old Trafford and is focused on enjoying a better season in 2024/24 than he managed last term.

Man Utd odds-on to sign Everton's Branthwaite

The signing of the 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro for £52m by United may have indicated that they would cool their interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, with the Frenchman facing three months out with a suspected metatarsal injury, United may be inclined to step up their interested in the England defender.

They probably would have done even if Yoro hadn't suffered his injury but a third bid for Branthwaite now looks likelier.

Everton are said to want around £70m for the highly-rated 22-year-old and United are clear favourites at 3/101.30 to get him.

Real Madrid come next in the betting at 6/17.00 while Everton's local rivals Liverpool 11/112.00 are the shortest price of any English club after United.