Quadruple 100/1 after Carabao Cup win

13 punters on at 2500/1 and one could win £62K

Red Devils in FA Cup, Europa League and title race

The odds on the Manchester United quadruple were cut to 100/1 after they ended their six year trophy drought by beating Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Thirteen punters who backed the Red Devils at 2500/1 to win four trophies this season will be among those now cheering them on in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title race.

One of those bettors stands to win more than £62K if United can complete an historic quadruple.

Bruno and Ten Hag want more

Ten Hag will be delighed that he has started his United reign by winning the first trophy that he could have won. But it is just a start and a club of United's stature demands more. As Bruno Fernandes said after Sunday's final:

"It's the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club."

If they are to win more United will need to manage a punishing schedule. Fresh from their triumph at Wembley, they headed back to Manchester to prepare for the visit of West Ham on Wednesday.

United will host the Hammers with a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at stake. Their manager David Moyes would love to end his old club's hopes of a quadruple.

But United have won 15 of their last 16 matches at Old Trafford (D1) and they are 1.684/6 to win inside 90 minutes on Wednesday.

The away victory is 5.39/2 and the draw, which would lead to extra-time, is 4.1. The match is on ITV1 and we'll have a full preview with tips on Betting.Betfair tomorrow.

United haven't won the FA Cup since 2016, under Louis van Gaal, but they are 4.57/2 for a second Wembley victory this season.

Anfield trip will test Red Devils' title mettle

After that, it's one of the highlights of the season for United fans as their team heads to Anfield to play a struggling Liverpool side in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag's team are 15.5 on the Betfair Exchange to win the title, third in the table and five points behind leaders Arsenal who have played a game fewer.

Five days after the Anfield trip, United will resume their Europa League campaign at home to Real Betis in their round of 16 first leg.

After beating Barcelona to reach the last 16, United shortened to 3.7511/4 favourites to win the Europa League.

The last won it in 2017, the same season they won their previous League Cup, so is that a sign that another double could be on? They are 10/11 to win two or more trophies.

It all adds up to what should be thrilling rest of the season for United, their fans and their backers on Betfair.