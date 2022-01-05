Man Utd Crisis Betting: Rangnick out? Ronaldo dropped? Latest prices

As the club that claims to be the world's biggest lurches from one crisis to the next, Betfair have opened special markets on everything from Ralf Rangnick's future to the chances of the German dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mauricio Pochettino has overtaken Rangnick in the betting on who will be the United manager next season and the Argentine is 6/4.

Manchester United lost to Wolves on Monday and, on the Exchange, drifted to 3.1511/5 to finish in the Premier League's top four this season. They currently sit seventh, with Rangnick presiding over three wins, one draw and a defeat so far.

He was brought in to steady the ship but, by its own illustrious standards, it is still ploughing towards oblivion and, unless the course is averted soon, odds of 50/1 on United finishing outside the top 10 and failing to win a trophy will look swell.

Rangnick's disappointing start

Rangnick's record wouldn't be disappointing had all but one of his five domestic matches not been against bottom half opposition. Expectations were raised about the German's potential to have an immediate impact by the way he was feted in the press as the godfather of modern high press football.

So far, United's players have struggled to adapt to his 4-2-2-2 formation.

A month into the job, the manager finds himself under pressure and fans cooling on the idea of him staying beyond his six-month interim role.

United are 18/1 to fail to win any of their next five Premier League matches.

Ralf to ring changes by dropping Ron?

Fans and pundits are firecely debating United's problems and some have pointed the finger at Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old is their top scorer but he slows the team down and his arrival has deprived younger talents, such as Mason Greenwood, of opportunities.

Ronaldo is 9/4 to be dropped by Rangnick for their next Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The FA Cup is probably United's best chance of salvaging something from this season. They are still in the Champions League but, based on recent performances, Ateltico Madrid will be licking their lips ahead of their last 16 tie.

Gus Hiddink won the FA Cup as interim manager of Chelsea and it would boost Rangnick's standing at Old Trafford if he could do the same.

But the Red Devils are as long as 7/1 to win the Cup and you can get 5/2 on them winning nothing this season and finishing outside the top six in the league.

Exodus in January?

There are rumours of dressing room unrest, with Luke Shaw admitting after the defeat to Wolves that United were not playing as a team.

Edinson Cavani is one of those who could leave in the current transfer window. Rangnick has said he wants to keep the Uruguayan but Cavani is odds-on to join Barcelona.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is even odds to sign for Newcastle and the same price to move to Sevilla.

Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard could also be heading for the Old Trafford exit, as both have struggled for game time this season, first under Solskjaer then during Rangnick's brief reign.

The departure of Cavani in particular would leave the ranks depleted and the second-half of the season looking even tougher for United and their beleaguered interim manager. Welcome to Manchester, Ralf.